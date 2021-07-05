Three More Bodies Have Been Found After The Standing Tower In Surfside Was Demolished

Three more bodies have been found in Surfside, Florida, after the standing portion of Champlain Towers South was demolished Sunday night, allowing rescuers access to new areas.

That brings the total number of dead to 27 after the high-rise condo suddenly collapsed 12 days ago. Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday morning that 118 people remain unaccounted for.

About half of the building's 136 apartments were destroyed in the collapse. The portion that remained standing was being held up by some of the rubble, said Cava, making it unsafe for rescuers to search that area.

On Sunday night at 10:30 pm, the standing part of the tower was brought down in a controlled demolition. Cava said that by 1:00 a.m. teams were able to resume their search.

"The demolition was in no way a decision that I made lightly," said Cava.

"As we speak, the teams are working on that part of the pile that was not accessible."

The three additional bodies were found in that area.