This Teen Had A Crazy Allergic Reaction But She Actually Thinks It's Pretty Hilarious

This Teen Had A Crazy Allergic Reaction But She Actually Thinks It's Pretty Hilarious

Twitter jokes kept her company while she was in the hospital.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 24, 2019, at 11:14 a.m. ET

Amiyah Evans

That photo above is what Amiyah Evans usually looks like.

But thanks to an allergic reaction, this is what the 18-year-old from Clinton, Mississippi, looked like last Saturday.

Amiyah Evans

It all started on Saturday morning when Evans woke up with what she thought was no big deal.

"I had small swelling on my lip, on the right side of my bottom lip. I thought that maybe I had gotten bit by something, or something like that, because it was really small," she told BuzzFeed News.

"It got bigger every hour. It just kept growing and then I went to a clinic around 4:00 when I thought it was getting out of my hand."

Amiyah Evans

The doctor at the clinic gave her Benadryl and a steroid pack and sent her on her way. But it didn't help — her lips just kept on growing.

"I could talk but you could barely understand some things that I was saying," she said.

By 7 p.m., Evens and her family knew it was time to visit a hospital.

Amiyah Evans

And while most people might be freaking out at this point, Evans and her mom and sisters thought this whole thing was drop-dead funny.

shit really funny asf to me bruh 😭😭😭😭 I LOOK SO STUPPIIDDDDDDDDD
miyah w/ da phat lips. 🤣 @deelishhhh_

shit really funny asf to me bruh 😭😭😭😭 I LOOK SO STUPPIIDDDDDDDDD

Reply Retweet Favorite

And really, what else is there to do but laugh in this sort of situation?

"I didn’t really panic about it at first because my siblings were making fun of me anyway, so I just made a big joke out of it," she said.

@Basedddddd my siblings laughed too.. lmaoo it's okay.
miyah w/ da phat lips. 🤣 @deelishhhh_

@Basedddddd my siblings laughed too.. lmaoo it’s okay.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Evans posted some photos of her predicament to Twitter and the tweet now has more than 160,000 likes.

lesson of the day: stick to what you know. 😂 buy things you always buy.. it doesn't hurt to try new foods but SHEESH. just pray you don't look like me in the end.😂😂
miyah w/ da phat lips. 🤣 @deelishhhh_

lesson of the day: stick to what you know. 😂 buy things you always buy.. it doesn’t hurt to try new foods but SHEESH. just pray you don’t look like me in the end.😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

She ended up spending a couple of days in the hospital being treated, and the comments from people kept her going.

@Geeegee_4 @NakearaneyDR lmao you can laugh.. I been laughing at myself too 😭 hit me with all the jokes.
miyah w/ da phat lips. 🤣 @deelishhhh_

@Geeegee_4 @NakearaneyDR lmao you can laugh.. I been laughing at myself too 😭 hit me with all the jokes.

Reply Retweet Favorite

She thought all the jokes were hilarious, even if they were at her expense.

@deelishhhh_ @dianathedoll Honey noooo 😭, I hope you get better but I really had to I'm sorry 💀💀
Rebecca @beccah__

@deelishhhh_ @dianathedoll Honey noooo 😭, I hope you get better but I really had to I’m sorry 💀💀

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It’s funny. I'm glad that I can give other people a good laugh about it," she said.

@deelishhhh_ @kaylanegs Nobody: Her:
Deuce @Emitt_Osorio

@deelishhhh_ @kaylanegs Nobody: Her:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Evans also kept it going with fresh pics.

my mama wrong for taking this picture of me. 😭😭😂😂
miyah w/ da phat lips. 🤣 @deelishhhh_

my mama wrong for taking this picture of me. 😭😭😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's still unclear what caused the allergic reaction. Evans said the only thing she ate the night before was ground beef, but it's not clear if that was the culprit.

going home you guys! thanks for all the love &amp; concern❤️ I appreciate all the jokes 😂 y'all really made my stay a lot less boring. 😚
miyah w/ da phat lips. 🤣 @deelishhhh_

going home you guys! thanks for all the love &amp; concern❤️ I appreciate all the jokes 😂 y’all really made my stay a lot less boring. 😚

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thankfully, Evans is now on the mend and out of hospital. She still has some swelling in her face, but her lips are back to normal.


