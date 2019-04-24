This Teen Had A Crazy Allergic Reaction But She Actually Thinks It's Pretty Hilarious
Twitter jokes kept her company while she was in the hospital.
That photo above is what Amiyah Evans usually looks like.
But thanks to an allergic reaction, this is what the 18-year-old from Clinton, Mississippi, looked like last Saturday.
It all started on Saturday morning when Evans woke up with what she thought was no big deal.
"I had small swelling on my lip, on the right side of my bottom lip. I thought that maybe I had gotten bit by something, or something like that, because it was really small," she told BuzzFeed News.
"It got bigger every hour. It just kept growing and then I went to a clinic around 4:00 when I thought it was getting out of my hand."
The doctor at the clinic gave her Benadryl and a steroid pack and sent her on her way. But it didn't help — her lips just kept on growing.
"I could talk but you could barely understand some things that I was saying," she said.
By 7 p.m., Evens and her family knew it was time to visit a hospital.
And while most people might be freaking out at this point, Evans and her mom and sisters thought this whole thing was drop-dead funny.
And really, what else is there to do but laugh in this sort of situation?
"I didn’t really panic about it at first because my siblings were making fun of me anyway, so I just made a big joke out of it," she said.
Evans posted some photos of her predicament to Twitter and the tweet now has more than 160,000 likes.
She ended up spending a couple of days in the hospital being treated, and the comments from people kept her going.
She thought all the jokes were hilarious, even if they were at her expense.
"It’s funny. I'm glad that I can give other people a good laugh about it," she said.
Evans also kept it going with fresh pics.
It's still unclear what caused the allergic reaction. Evans said the only thing she ate the night before was ground beef, but it's not clear if that was the culprit.
Thankfully, Evans is now on the mend and out of hospital. She still has some swelling in her face, but her lips are back to normal.
