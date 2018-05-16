This Kid Made His Mom's Proposal More Magical By Peeing In The Background

This is Kevin Przytula, who just proposed to his fiancé, Allyssa Anter, last Saturday. It's a proposal they'll never forget.

That's because Anter's 3-year-old son, Owen, decided to pee all over it.

It happened on May 12, Przytula told BuzzFeed News. He's been with Anter for a year now and had been thinking about proposing for a few months.

Finally, he lured her into a photo op in downtown Bay City, Michigan, and got on one knee.

Thankfully, his daughter caught what happened next on camera.