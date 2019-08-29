This Is Why Teen Girls Keep Saying "Sksksksk"

Imagine walking in on this conversation:



"And then I dropped my Hydro Flask."

"Sksksksksk."

"And I oop."

You might be confused, especially if you're over the age of 18 and don't spend much time in the same social media circles as high schoolers.

"Sksksksk" has become the rallying cry of VSCO girls across the land. VSCO girls, of course, are the latest iteration of a Cool Teen Girl. Largely white and affluent, VSCO girls wear T-shirts as dresses, have scrunchies on their wrists, and wear Birkenstocks on their feet. She wants to save the turtles and loves shopping at Brandy Melville, and if you go to your local mall, you might spot one.

"Sksksksk" is a phrase that's mostly typed, sort of like mashing your keyboard as an exclamation. It can stand in for laughter, or express awkwardness, or be the same as an "OMG." It's sort of like saying "I can't even" if it were still 2013.

As far as keyboard mashes go, it's a good one. When typing on a phone keyboard, your thumbs naturally rest as "s" and "k," making a good sksksksksksk string effortless.

Verbally, you're more likely to hear "sksksksksk" out loud (tip: start to say "sky," but drop the "y," and repeat) from someone mocking VSCO girls. Like most things teen girls like and do, VSCO girls are often mocked.