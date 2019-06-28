This Dad Playing The Sax For A Bunch Of Cows Is The Energy We Need

This is Rick Herrmann, a dad in Lafayette, Oregon, who gave a very wholesome sunset saxophone performance for a bunch of cows.

Herrmann started leaning how to play the saxophone seven months ago, after years of longing.



"Just one day I was like, why not now, I’m going to get one," he told BuzzFeed News.

He said he's gotten "ok" for seven months. The other night, his wife had a brilliant idea to try out his new talent for a field of local cows.

It was truly pretty magical.