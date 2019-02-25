This Canadian Dad Mic'd Up His Son At Hockey Practice And It's Super Cute

That guy on the left is Jeremy Rupke, a Canadian hockey coach and dad. He's been writing and making videos about hockey for a decade.

So it's no surprise that his 4-year-old son, Mason, put on a pair of skates as soon as he was old enough.

"My dad taught me how to play, his dad taught him to play. I figured if I had a boy or a girl I would get them started," Rupke told BuzzFeed News.

Mason is learning to play at the local Timbits league where the Rupkes live near Barrie, Ontario.

Yes, that's right, Canadians are so fond of stereotypes that Tim Hortons helps kids learn hockey.

Anyway.