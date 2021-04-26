These Trans TikTok Creators Say Their Accounts Are Being Deleted Without Warning

Adea Danielle spent two years building her TikTok audience up to an impressive 1.5 million followers. And then, overnight, it all disappeared.

"I woke up one morning and I went on my TikTok, and I had been logged out. And when I went to log back in, it was like creating a new account," she told BuzzFeed News.

"So I look my name up, and it was gone. I didn’t get any warning."

Danielle, 20, said she had a "breakdown" after seeing all her videos disappear. As a trans creator, she said, she's often had videos get deleted. She's been told they allegedly contained content that violates TikTok's guidelines, but they'd be reinstated as soon as she appealed the ban. She claimed that videos about trans topics appeared to trigger the ban.

"I do comedy videos and I bring trans subjects in the videos to educate people. That’s my main goal on social media — to educate people about trans issues," she said.

The platform did not give Danielle a specific reason for the ban beyond violating guidelines, she said, so it's hard for trans creators like herself to know why their accounts get deleted. After Danielle's most recent ban, her account was reinstated over the weekend following an inquiry from BuzzFeed News as to what rules she had violated.



"I don’t know how it works, but I do know that [TikTok is] not made for us; it’s made for white, straight, cis people to do dances and stuff," Danielle said.



In an email to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for TikTok denied that the platform targets trans creators, or videos featuring trans content, for bans.

"TikTok does not remove content or accounts on the basis of gender identity, and we take great care to foster a safe and supportive environment where our community can express themselves authentically and creatively," they said.