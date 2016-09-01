These Anchors Exchanged Looks That Screamed "WTF Is This Bullshit" On Live TV

Wisdom Martin and Maureen Umeh are anchors on the morning show Good Day DC , and they're about to give you so much life.

that moment when black people share that "fuck you talkm bout" face #GoodDayDC

Their co-anchors were discussing "studies" that show that Kate Middleton has the desirable nasal tip rotation when Martin and Umeh exchanged a silent glance that said so much.

And while we don't know ~for sure~ what was going through their minds, the bit about Kate Middleton is some pretty iffy stuff.

By "studies," the anchors were probably referencing a 2014 article in JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery that had people assess the attractiveness of different noses.

A nasal tip rotation of 106° was deemed to be the most attractive. So, basically the duchess's nose.