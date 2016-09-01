These Anchors Exchanged Looks That Screamed "WTF Is This Bullshit" On Live TV
*Smashes beauty standards into tiny pieces*
Wisdom Martin and Maureen Umeh are anchors on the morning show Good Day DC, and they're about to give you so much life.
Their co-anchors were discussing "studies" that show that Kate Middleton has the desirable nasal tip rotation when Martin and Umeh exchanged a silent glance that said so much.
Honestly, it's so perfect.
And while we don't know ~for sure~ what was going through their minds, the bit about Kate Middleton is some pretty iffy stuff.
ADVERTISEMENT
By "studies," the anchors were probably referencing a 2014 article in JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery that had people assess the attractiveness of different noses.
A nasal tip rotation of 106° was deemed to be the most attractive. So, basically the duchess's nose.
But here's the thing — that study only showed the participants noses from "normal-appearing white women aged 18 to 25 years."
Martin and Umeh seemed just as unimpressed by another ~study~ from plastic surgeons discussed on the show. This one compiled the most "desirable" face by making a cut-and-paste Frankenstein monster out of different celebrities.
You may notice there's no black women in there.
This is the look we should all be giving bullshit beauty standards.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.