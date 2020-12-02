These Are The Top 10 Creators On TikTok For 2020
Yes, of course Charli is on the list.
You could say 2020 was the year TikTok truly went mainstream.
The app is now littered with celebrities — like A-list actors, rappers, and reality TV stars. But true TikTok fans know the real celebrities are the ones who were made on the app.
Here's a list of the top 10 TikTok creators of 2020, from TikTok itself. It's not just based on follower count, but also "total engagements on the app including views, creations, growth and likes," TikTok said.
10. Noah Beck
@noahbeck
why you talk like dat♬ 1 Mill vids omg - 😍🎶🎶
If you like young men who do dances with medium enthusiasm while occasionally flashing their abs, then Noah Beck is the guy for you! A golden retriever of a person, Beck is a member of the Sway House and is dating Dixie D'Amelio.
9. Chriselle Lim
@chrisellelim
YOUR RICH MOM SCHOOL: LEARNING DESIGNER NAMES ✏️ what else do you kids want to learn? #yourrichmom #fashion #luxury #momlife #motherdaughter♬ Classical Music - Classical Music
Chriselle Lim is a Korean American influencer and stylist who is better known as your rich mom. If you like gushing over expensive designer clothing and accessories and involved skincare regimens, Lim has you covered. Her two daughters, Chloe and Colette, also frequently appear.
8. Michael Le
@justmaiko
if ya love me, follow me on ig and comment “💙” below when done for follow backs😌♬ You Got It - Vedo
Michael Le is a dancer and choreographer who has boogied his way into many hearts. He's been posting on the app since it was known as Musical.ly and has more than 42 million followers.
7. Addison Rae
@addisonre
what kind of videos do y’all wanna see on YouTube? :)) dc @kay.yyla13♬ original sound - Kayla😽✨
Addison Rae is basically TikTok royalty. She was a member of the Hype House and is currently dating fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall. Her videos include a lot of dancing and snippets of her life in LA.
6. Hyram
@skincarebyhyram
LITTLE BUMPS aka FUNGAL ACNE 🥵😪 LINK IN BIO 💫 #skincarebyhyram♬ Intentions (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Justin Bieber & Quavo] - Elliot Van Coup
Hyram is a dedicated YouTuber, but he actually has more followers on TikTok than on YouTube. He's a skincare guru and made a living reacting to other people's skin routines, as well as creating regimens for fellow influencers.
4. Wisdom Kaye
@wisdm8
Yeah there was no way I was gonna include putting it on like last time lmaoo♬ Ego (feat. iann dior) - Carlie Hanson
Wisdom Kaye is a model and all-around fashion icon who was called the best-dressed guy on TikTok by Vogue. Seriously, it says so in his bio. People love sending him outfit challenges, and he loves doing them.
3. Bella Poarch
@bellapoarch
😆ok it was actually fun making this one♬ The Banjo Beat, Pt. 1 - Ricky Desktop
Bella Poarch gained followers in 2020 at a truly exponential rate after perfecting this face-wiggling...dance? Thing? Whatever it is, people love it.
2. Tabitha Brown
@iamtabithabrown
Lobster mushroom salad❤️ #tabithabrown #vegan #lobstermushroom♬ original sound - Tabitha Brown
Our vegan queen! Tabitha Brown is known for her oh so soothing vegan recipe videos that just make you feel loved and warm.
1. Charli D'Amelio
@charlidamelio
dc @ohbukster♬ Whole Lotta Choppas - Sada Baby
As if the top spot could have gone to anyone else. Charli D'Amelio went from an unknown teen dancer to literally the most popular person on the app. In November, she became the first-ever person to hit 100 million followers on TikTok.
This story is part of our series on the year 2020. To read more, click here.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.