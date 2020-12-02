These Are The Top 10 Creators On TikTok For 2020

Yes, of course Charli is on the list.

You could say 2020 was the year TikTok truly went mainstream. The app is now littered with celebrities — like A-list actors, rappers, and reality TV stars. But true TikTok fans know the real celebrities are the ones who were made on the app. Here's a list of the top 10 TikTok creators of 2020, from TikTok itself. It's not just based on follower count, but also "total engagements on the app including views, creations, growth and likes," TikTok said. 10. Noah Beck

If you like young men who do dances with medium enthusiasm while occasionally flashing their abs, then Noah Beck is the guy for you! A golden retriever of a person, Beck is a member of the Sway House and is dating Dixie D'Amelio.

9. Chriselle Lim

Chriselle Lim is a Korean American influencer and stylist who is better known as your rich mom. If you like gushing over expensive designer clothing and accessories and involved skincare regimens, Lim has you covered. Her two daughters, Chloe and Colette, also frequently appear. 8. Michael Le

@justmaiko if ya love me, follow me on ig and comment “💙” below when done for follow backs😌 ♬ You Got It - Vedo

Michael Le is a dancer and choreographer who has boogied his way into many hearts. He's been posting on the app since it was known as Musical.ly and has more than 42 million followers. 7. Addison Rae

@addisonre what kind of videos do y’all wanna see on YouTube? :)) dc @kay.yyla13 ♬ original sound - Kayla😽✨

Addison Rae is basically TikTok royalty. She was a member of the Hype House and is currently dating fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall. Her videos include a lot of dancing and snippets of her life in LA. 6. Hyram

Hyram is a dedicated YouTuber, but he actually has more followers on TikTok than on YouTube. He's a skincare guru and made a living reacting to other people's skin routines, as well as creating regimens for fellow influencers. 4. Wisdom Kaye

@wisdm8 Yeah there was no way I was gonna include putting it on like last time lmaoo ♬ Ego (feat. iann dior) - Carlie Hanson

Wisdom Kaye is a model and all-around fashion icon who was called the best-dressed guy on TikTok by Vogue. Seriously, it says so in his bio. People love sending him outfit challenges, and he loves doing them. 3. Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch gained followers in 2020 at a truly exponential rate after perfecting this face-wiggling...dance? Thing? Whatever it is, people love it. 2. Tabitha Brown

Our vegan queen! Tabitha Brown is known for her oh so soothing vegan recipe videos that just make you feel loved and warm. 1. Charli D'Amelio

As if the top spot could have gone to anyone else. Charli D'Amelio went from an unknown teen dancer to literally the most popular person on the app. In November, she became the first-ever person to hit 100 million followers on TikTok.

Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF