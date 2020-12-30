“The Wilds” Isn’t Just “Lord Of The Flies” With Girls — It’s So Much Better Than That

There’s a familiar thought exercise one can do after reading William Golding’s Lord of the Flies in school for the first time. What would be different, some earnest teacher asks, if it had been girls on the island instead of boys?



We all know the presumed answer: Girls would get along just fine, braid each other’s hair, and not beat anyone to death. A little slice of paradise where everyone sings along to a ukelele made out of driftwood and quotes Kamala Harris a lot, or whatever.

That, or they’d get all Mean Girls–style catty and act nice while calling each other island sluts in harsh whispers behind palm trees. Because, women, right?

What The Wilds, a new 10-episode young adult drama series from Amazon Studios, gets right is that neither presumption is correct. If women and girls are prone to acting nice, or maintaining order, it’s just because they’ve been taught to stuff their own trauma deep down inside where it can’t be inflicted on anyone else. But when thrown into territory as uncharted as a deserted island after a plane crash, that trauma comes spilling out.

The basic premise is that a group of teen girls find themselves stranded on an island after what seems, at first, to be a plane crash. We quickly learn that it’s all a setup, a ploy by a disgraced researcher to prove a point. But the girls — at least most of them — don’t know that. Together they have to stay alive with minimal supplies and plenty of interpersonal conflicts.

The cast of The Wilds has been lauded for its diversity, but it’s the girls’ stories coupled with their identities that really drives that home. There’s Martha Blackburn, a Native American girl in denial of past abuse, played beautifully by Jenna Clause, a new face from the Six Nations reserve in Ontario, Canada. Her friend, Toni, is a queer teen in the foster system with anger issues, portrayed by Māori actor Erana James. There’s Fatin (Sophia Ali), the spoiled, wealthy Muslim girl who catches her father cheating but bears the burden of blame for exposing him. Dot (Shannon Berry), the survivalist of the group, was forced to grow up too fast by taking care of her sick father, which we learn about in an episode that will absolutely make you cry. Shelby (Mia Healey) is a Christian girl from Texas who is not out and whose internalized anti-LGBTQ prejudice brought on by her conservative parents doesn’t just hurt herself. And Leah’s (Sarah Pidgeon) obsessive personality and relationship with a too-old author fill her with grief. Reign Edwards plays Rachel, an athlete who develops an eating disorder as a result of the pressure to perform, while her twin, Nora (Helena Howard), is grappling with the suicide of her first love.