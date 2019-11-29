Multiple People Are Injured In A Stabbing In The Hague

The incident took place in a busy shopping area.

Sem Van Der Wal / Getty Images

At least three people have been injured in a stabbing in The Hague, Netherlands. According to a tweet from police, the incident took place in Grote Marktstraat, a shopping area that was busy with Black Friday deal hunters.

Bij het steekincident aan de #GroteMarktstraat zijn er drie personen gewond geraakt. Heeft u iets gezien van dit incident, of hebt u camerabeelden of ander beeldmateriaal? Meld dit dan via 0900-8844.

The Associated Press reported police are looking for a man, 40 to 50 years old, wearing a grey jogging suit.

Sem Van Der Wal / Getty Images