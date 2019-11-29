Multiple People Are Injured In A Stabbing In The Hague
The incident took place in a busy shopping area.
At least three people have been injured in a stabbing in The Hague, Netherlands.
According to a tweet from police, the incident took place in Grote Marktstraat, a shopping area that was busy with Black Friday deal hunters.
The Associated Press reported police are looking for a man, 40 to 50 years old, wearing a grey jogging suit.
There is no indication as to whether this was a terrorist attack or if it has any connection to an earlier stabbing in London that killed two people.
Police said they are investigating.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.