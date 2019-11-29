 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Multiple People Are Injured In A Stabbing In The Hague

Trending

Multiple People Are Injured In A Stabbing In The Hague

The incident took place in a busy shopping area.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 29, 2019, at 3:37 p.m. ET

Sem Van Der Wal / Getty Images

At least three people have been injured in a stabbing in The Hague, Netherlands.

According to a tweet from police, the incident took place in Grote Marktstraat, a shopping area that was busy with Black Friday deal hunters.

Bij het steekincident aan de #GroteMarktstraat zijn er drie personen gewond geraakt. Heeft u iets gezien van dit incident, of hebt u camerabeelden of ander beeldmateriaal? Meld dit dan via 0900-8844.
Politie Den Haag eo @POL_DenHaag

Bij het steekincident aan de #GroteMarktstraat zijn er drie personen gewond geraakt. Heeft u iets gezien van dit incident, of hebt u camerabeelden of ander beeldmateriaal? Meld dit dan via 0900-8844.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Associated Press reported police are looking for a man, 40 to 50 years old, wearing a grey jogging suit.

Sem Van Der Wal / Getty Images

There is no indication as to whether this was a terrorist attack or if it has any connection to an earlier stabbing in London that killed two people.

Police said they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT