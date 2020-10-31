“The Craft: Legacy” Atones For The Sins Of The Original

To teenage me, The Craft, released in 1996, was everything. The four teen girls who formed the coven at the center of the movie were like the Spice Girls for when I was too old for the Spice Girls, except every girl was Scary Goth Witch Spice, which was even more perfect.

The first time I bought a book about witchcraft from the Coles at a suburban mall with my friends, I hid the bag under my hoodie when my dad came to pick me up. It was secret, special, powerful, and just taboo enough to appeal to me, a white, middle-class girl in the mid-2000s longing for ways to rebel. Soon I was squirreling away crystals, herbs, and incense into shoeboxes under my bed and meeting my friends in dark parks to light candles and call upon the four corners.

I was raised without religion, and I’m not prone to believe in anything I can’t see, but there was comfort in those practices. There still is. Even now, I have my witchy knickknacks and a tarot card collection. While I remain unclear on how to define it, what some would call a bunch of woo-woo encompasses whatever spiritual side I have. And whenever I feel like that side of me needs a boost, watching The Craft is a guaranteed way to light a spark.

I’m positive that my childhood pals and I were far from the only millennials who moonlighted as witches because of that movie. Now, 24 years after The Craft’s release, its baby sister is here. The Craft: Legacy, released on premium streaming platforms this week, promised a very Gen Z follow-up to the original, and while it’s definitely more of this time than the late ’90s, it’s more of an apology for its predecessor than a faithful follow-up.

As influential as the original Craft was, much of it doesn’t hold up. It’s actually less about girl power and more about how power in and of itself can be a corrupting influence. As the girls come into their powers, one by one they’re punished for daring to seek it. The trouble starts when good-girl protagonist, Sarah (Robin Tunney), casts a love spell on her douchebag crush and then is nearly raped while he’s under the influence of that magic. Rochelle (Rachel True), the only person of color with any meaningful role in the film, hexes her racist bully so her hair falls out, and then for some reason feels bad about it. Bonnie (Neve Campbell) removes the burn scars that bring her shame, finds a well of confidence, and then gets too full of herself, or something. Then Nancy (Fairuza Balk), who appears to come from a homelife of poverty and trauma, goes completely off the rails. As this goes down, their circle falls apart and girl is pitted against girl.

