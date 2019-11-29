This Guy Made The Tesla Cybertruck Out Of Mashed Potatoes For Thanksgiving

Greg Milano has been making mashed potato sculptures at Thanksgiving for more than a decade.

Every family has their own Thanksgiving traditions. In the Milano household, it's seeing what will be sculpted out of mashed potatoes. Greg Milano, 30, has been making mashed potato sculptures at Thanksgiving for 10 or 15 years. With a background in art and architectural history, he likes challenging himself with topical and challenging new ideas for the annual tradition. This year was no different. As his family gathered at his mom's house in Connecticut, Milano got to work turning potato into Elon Musk's odd looking Cybertruck.

Truly uncanny.

Here's the real thing, for reference.

He lated added a corn kernel to act as the ball bearing that was smashed into the truck at its demo.

The windows have been mashed, by popular request.

"In years past I’ve done things that are timely and in the news," Milano told BuzzFeed News. "I’m a lover of technology and that was obviously a huge thing in the news lately." Milano's brother, Dan, tweeted the whole process, which picked up thousands of likes on Twitter.

We filled the back with gravy

Milano said this all started when he was a teenager, and with much simpler ideas. "It started like any other teenager with a volcano and morphed into a pyramid and a couple of other things over the years," he said.

"It kind of just became a tradition." He said he usually started sculpting as everyone sits down to eat and it takes him up to two hours to get everything just right.

Some have certainly been more complex than others, like last year when he recreated the Guggenheim.

Or in 2016, when he made the White House in honor of the election.

Another year, it was the Pantheon.

Once he remade Stonehenge.

Some of his favorites though are the more simple designs, like this Lego minifig head.

His most famous to date was when he made a Hostess Twinkie and Cupcake in 2012.

Milano said he's under a bit of pressure every year since both his family and people who know him on social media are excited to see what he'll make next. "One or two years I didn’t post it and people got upset," he said. As for the sculptures themselves, Milano usually ends the tradition in the only way that makes sense — by dousing them in gravy and chowing down.