18 Devastating Thanksgiving Clapbacks That Are Tastier Than Stuffing
"What did you use to dry the dishes?" "Your cornbread."
1. This year has been, well...it's been a year, you know? But thankfully today marks the return of #ThanksgivingClapbacks.
2. Finally, something to be thankful for.
3. It's that most precious time when we roast both turkeys and our loved ones.
4. No aunt is safe.
5. No uncle will escape unscathed.
6. Mouthy family members be warned.
7. If you come for us, we will come for you.
8. Nothing is off-limits.
9. Least of all your cooking.
10. 2018 has had enough shit without adding yours, Aunt Brenda.
11. Where's my boyfriend?
12. Glad you asked.
13. Watching what I eat?
14. How about you watch what you say.
15. Anything you say can and will be used to devastate you.
16. Salty barely covers it.
17. Don't dish out what you can't take right back.
18. So keep your noses where they belong.
