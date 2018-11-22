BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

18 Devastating Thanksgiving Clapbacks That Are Tastier Than Stuffing

18 Devastating Thanksgiving Clapbacks That Are Tastier Than Stuffing

"What did you use to dry the dishes?" "Your cornbread."

By Lauren Strapagiel

Headshot of Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 22, 2018, at 2:49 p.m. ET

1. This year has been, well...it's been a year, you know? But thankfully today marks the return of #ThanksgivingClapbacks.

Aunt: Don't you think you should be married by now? Me: Don't you think you should know how make Mac and cheese by now? #ThanksgivingClapbacks
Honey Bree 🐝💙💙 @cuntrynewyorka

Aunt: Don't you think you should be married by now? Me: Don't you think you should know how make Mac and cheese by now? #ThanksgivingClapbacks

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. Finally, something to be thankful for.

Aunt: “You know those tattoos are a lifelong commitment right?” Me: “Yeah but your marriage wasn’t.” #ThanksgivingClapbacks https://t.co/wdUlRQDlCU
Drift📸 @DrifterShoots

Aunt: “You know those tattoos are a lifelong commitment right?” Me: “Yeah but your marriage wasn’t.” #ThanksgivingClapbacks https://t.co/wdUlRQDlCU

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. It's that most precious time when we roast both turkeys and our loved ones.

Aunt: What did you use to dry the dishes? Me: Your cornbread #thanksgivingclapbacks
H-Town Lover @Warrior6210

Aunt: What did you use to dry the dishes? Me: Your cornbread #thanksgivingclapbacks

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. No aunt is safe.

Aunt: “Why you wearing so much makeup ?” Me: “Why nobody eating your potato salad?” #ThanksgivingClapbacks https://t.co/gNgcd4lITC
Anissa @anissafym

Aunt: “Why you wearing so much makeup ?” Me: “Why nobody eating your potato salad?” #ThanksgivingClapbacks https://t.co/gNgcd4lITC

Reply Retweet Favorite

5. No uncle will escape unscathed.

Uncle: aye stay off that phone we about to say grace! Me: just as soon as you tell your wife to stay off your neighbor. #ThanksgivingClapbacks https://t.co/x4PqEWSehS
Braylon @__Braylon

Uncle: aye stay off that phone we about to say grace! Me: just as soon as you tell your wife to stay off your neighbor. #ThanksgivingClapbacks https://t.co/x4PqEWSehS

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. Mouthy family members be warned.

Aunt: “Why you finish college?” Me: “Why ain’t nobody eating your potato salad?” #ThanksgivingClapbacks https://t.co/FbiCynHAKM
Goatis Redding 🐐 @DJYung228

Aunt: “Why you finish college?” Me: “Why ain’t nobody eating your potato salad?” #ThanksgivingClapbacks https://t.co/FbiCynHAKM

Reply Retweet Favorite

7. If you come for us, we will come for you.

“This came straight out of the oven” Me: More like straight out of the microwave #ThanksgivingClapbacks
Matt @SameMattTbh

“This came straight out of the oven” Me: More like straight out of the microwave #ThanksgivingClapbacks

Reply Retweet Favorite

8. Nothing is off-limits.

Aunt: Why can’t you find a good man? Me: Why can’t you find a good wig? #ThanksgivingClapbacks
Jemele Hill @jemelehill

Aunt: Why can’t you find a good man? Me: Why can’t you find a good wig? #ThanksgivingClapbacks

Reply Retweet Favorite

9. Least of all your cooking.

Aunt:”When you gonna get your own place?” Me:”When you gonna start charging those 8 grown squatters rent?” #thanksgivingclapbacks https://t.co/ri69SF6xgL
Kimcandiss @Kimburrrrlee

Aunt:”When you gonna get your own place?” Me:”When you gonna start charging those 8 grown squatters rent?” #thanksgivingclapbacks https://t.co/ri69SF6xgL

Reply Retweet Favorite

10. 2018 has had enough shit without adding yours, Aunt Brenda.

aunt: your hair looks a mess me : so does that dressing #ThanksgivingClapbacks
Eli Conner @urfavreptile

aunt: your hair looks a mess me : so does that dressing #ThanksgivingClapbacks

Reply Retweet Favorite

11. Where's my boyfriend?

Uncle:when ya'll gonna try for a boy? Me: when your 10 year girlfriend quit trying for a ring. #ThanksgivingClapbacks https://t.co/s8DpdpgnXt
Brycsyn @brycsyn

Uncle:when ya'll gonna try for a boy? Me: when your 10 year girlfriend quit trying for a ring. #ThanksgivingClapbacks https://t.co/s8DpdpgnXt

Reply Retweet Favorite

12. Glad you asked.

#ThanksgivingClapbacks Uncle: So, how's your love life? Me: Like your hairline. Nonexistent.
Thankful Thot 🦃 @thotpocket8

#ThanksgivingClapbacks Uncle: So, how's your love life? Me: Like your hairline. Nonexistent.

Reply Retweet Favorite

13. Watching what I eat?

#ThanksgivingClapbacks Aunt: "is that your second plate" Me: "is that your second husband"
aight. niya @AightNiya

#ThanksgivingClapbacks Aunt: "is that your second plate" Me: "is that your second husband"

Reply Retweet Favorite

14. How about you watch what you say.

Uncle: your plate doesn’t look very healthy Me: neither did your last 3 marriages #ThanksgivingClapbacks
Saul @gaywxtchcraft

Uncle: your plate doesn’t look very healthy Me: neither did your last 3 marriages #ThanksgivingClapbacks

Reply Retweet Favorite

15. Anything you say can and will be used to devastate you.

Uncle: “Isn’t it about time for you to get a job?” Nephew: “Isn’t it time for you to hold a job?” #ThanksgivingClapbacks
Willis Williams @Social_Chef

Uncle: “Isn’t it about time for you to get a job?” Nephew: “Isn’t it time for you to hold a job?” #ThanksgivingClapbacks

Reply Retweet Favorite

16. Salty barely covers it.

Aunt: Why you so salty? Me: Oh you mean like your greens? #ThanksgivingClapbacks
detective bug a boo @Mikey_Talks

Aunt: Why you so salty? Me: Oh you mean like your greens? #ThanksgivingClapbacks

Reply Retweet Favorite

17. Don't dish out what you can't take right back.

Auntie: “Why you always on your phone?” Me: “Why you always on someone else’s husband?” #ThanksgivingClapbacks
Black McAndrew @McAndrewRed

Auntie: “Why you always on your phone?” Me: “Why you always on someone else’s husband?” #ThanksgivingClapbacks

Reply Retweet Favorite

18. So keep your noses where they belong.

Auntie: “which boy are you bringing to thanksgiving this year? Or are you onto girls again?” Me: “Which marriage are you onto this year?” #ThanksgivingClapbacks
Madison @madison_hammill

Auntie: “which boy are you bringing to thanksgiving this year? Or are you onto girls again?” Me: “Which marriage are you onto this year?” #ThanksgivingClapbacks

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT