Tess Holliday Is Rocking A Swimsuit On The Cover Of Cosmo UK

"If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life."

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on August 29, 2018, at 2:35 p.m. ET

The newest cover girl for Cosmopolitan UK is none other than model and body-positive activist Tess Holliday.

Holliday's photo isn't a tight crop on her face and her body isn't drowning in an oversized coat, as other magazines have been criticized for in the past.

Rather, Holliday posed in a green swimsuit with all of her curves in the frame.

"Phew, I’m literally a COSMO GIRL!! Can’t believe I’m saying that!" Holliday tweeted.

Tess Holliday 🥀 @Tess_Holliday

Phew, I’m literally a COSMO GIRL!! Can’t believe I’m saying that! 😭😭 Thank you @CosmopolitanUK for this incredible opportunity 🙏🏻 If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life 💕 Issue hits stands 8/31! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/sBYWY7nEwZ

"If I saw a body like mine on this magazine when I was a young girl, it would have changed my life."

Holliday was interviewed for the magazine's October issue about mental health, the #MeToo movement, and diversity in modeling.

And people are so excited to see it.

Sarah Hannon @hannonksarah

@Tess_Holliday @CosmopolitanUK Trying to figure out how different my life and self-image would be if I had grown up seeing women of all sizes represented like this. https://t.co/rvN13dba74

Many women are saying how important it is to see someone who looks like them front a magazine.

Jojo @pplnotprvts

@Tess_Holliday @CosmopolitanUK I love you Tess, thanks so much for fighting this battle so girls like us can FINALLY stop hating ourselves, while looking FUCKING GORGEOUS doing it!! 😍😍😍

Especially since we get to see her actual body.

Marion Teniade @mariontjohnson

This is especially great bc most of the times I’ve seen plus size or even just slightly chubby women on a magazine cover, it’s a tight crop on her face. It’s the “you have such a beautiful face” of shots. https://t.co/T8JpV9onwY

More swimsuits, fewer trench coats, please!

invisible girl @kellyrosegreen

Finally, a fat model on the cover of a major magazine who isn't wearing a trenchcoat. @Tess_Holliday looks amazing and this is awesome! https://t.co/doeHIXF9Ib

Imagine if we got to see larger women represented in media all the time?

Sasha Brown-Worsham @sashabrownworsh

For some reason I burst into tears when I saw this. Maybe because I used to pore through women's magazines at a teen for HOURS of misery, imagining how much happier I'd be if I looked like them. I just pray this means my daughters won't waste so many formative minutes. https://t.co/pUoSjQaKFF

It's a ~moment~.

monika markovinovic @heyitsmonika

Now THIS is a fashion moment!!! https://t.co/ECMkza8ZKB

You can see the effect in Holliday's Instagram comments, too.

This is the second recent cover for Holliday, who was also the digital cover star of Self magazine's weight issue in June.

