Most Teens Think Tighter Gun Control Would Reduce Mass Shootings, According To This Survey

Although most US teens are not outright anti-gun, many think stricter gun control laws would reduce mass shootings, according to a new survey.



The gun control survey includes the opinions of 772 teens who were asked their thoughts between July 2017 and January 2018 — before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen students and staff members were killed in that shooting on Feb. 14 and the March for Our Lives movement was born in its aftermath.

In the survey, 62% of US teens said gun control laws could be used to decrease mass shootings, while 33% said they thought there would be no impact if access to guns was more strictly controlled. Only 2% felt that gun control laws could increase mass shootings, while 3% were unsure, according to a report published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

The survey was done with the National MyVoice Text Message Cohort, a survey system that polls teen using text messages. Rather than picking from a list of options, teens can send their raw opinion — emojis and all — to researchers, who then sort the responses into types to be analyzed.



"Yes!! They would make it harder to get guns right away, or at all if u have a record of crime or instability," said one teen who thought gun control would reduce mass shootings.



"Yes. Less guns, less deaths. Basic logic," another said.

One teen who thought tighter regulations of guns wouldn't have an impact said, "Bad people will still find a way to get what they want and the good people will not be able to protect themselves."