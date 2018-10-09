This Is How One Teacher Is Teaching Consent, And People Love It

There are a lot of people out there acting like consent is confusing. But as one California teacher is proving, it's easy enough for third-graders to understand.

Liz Kleinrock is a third-grade teacher at Citizens of the World Charter School in Los Angeles, and she recently shared how she teaches her students about consent.

A chart she posted on Instagram shows a straightforward look at exactly what consent means.

In the caption, Kleinrock referred to the recent confirmation battle over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"Everything about Kavanaugh in the news has been making me HEATED," she said. "So whenever I get frustrated about the state of our country, it inspires me to proactively teach my kids to DO BETTER. Today was all about CONSENT."

The chart shows various interactions where consent may be necessary, such as hugs or other physical contact, and the language people can use. Kleinrock notes that consent sounds "positive and enthusiastic" and gives examples of what people can say if they don't want to give consent.

While much of the national conversation around consent has had to with sex, Kleinrock's lesson is about everyday actions.

"It’s really about asking permission to be able to do something," Kleinrock told BuzzFeed News. "I don’t think it's complicated at all."