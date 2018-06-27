BuzzFeed News

People Are Talking About Getting IUDs Now That Trump Will Get Another Supreme Court Pick

Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are a hot topic after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he was retiring.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on June 27, 2018, at 5:29 p.m. ET

Justice Anthony Kennedy announced that he'll be retiring from the Supreme Court next month, which means President Trump will be able to nominate a replacement.

Kennedy played an important role as a "swing-vote justice," meaning his vote provided the 5–4 vote needed for a majority ruling on important cases that divided the court.

Supreme Court justices serve for decades — Kennedy did so for more than 30 years. So Trump's nominee will potentially shape important legal decisions for years to come.

New cases could come up that would allow the court to revisit 5–4 decisions Kennedy was part of, like those related to marriage equality and abortion. Kennedy will step down July 31, and Trump has announced that he will select a candidate from a previous list of 25 possible candidates that was issued in November.

That, combined with the recent Supreme Court decision that said unlicensed pregnancy crisis centers in California did not have to provide information about family planning services to patients, has people concerned about their reproductive rights, including access to birth control and safe abortions.

A lot of people are thinking now is a good time to think about getting an IUD.

Sarah Solomon @sarahsolfails

Zerlina Maxwell @ZerlinaMaxwell

Talya Minsberg @tminsberg

Lu @Lucie_Witt

In 2014, the Supreme Court ruled that Hobby Lobby wouldn't have to provide coverage for employees' birth control due to the owner's religious beliefs.

If you're looking for a long-term birth control method, the IUD — or intrauterine device — is a great option.

IUDs are inserted into the uterus via the cervix and are more than 99% effective at preventing pregnancy.

There are two kinds — hormonal IUDs and copper IUDs. The hormonal version releases hormones that thicken the cervical mucus, making it hard for sperm to get through. They can last three to five years. The copper version can stay in for up to 10 years.

They're not for everyone. They can be more expensive up front, and there are potential side effects such as cramping.

But it's still a relatively low-hassle form of contraception that forgoes the need to take a daily pill or track cycles.

Here are 16 Things You Should Know If You Are Considering Getting an IUD.

