People Are Talking About Getting IUDs Now That Trump Will Get Another Supreme Court Pick
Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are a hot topic after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he was retiring.
Justice Anthony Kennedy announced that he'll be retiring from the Supreme Court next month, which means President Trump will be able to nominate a replacement.
A lot of people are thinking now is a good time to think about getting an IUD.
If you're looking for a long-term birth control method, the IUD — or intrauterine device — is a great option.
IUDs are inserted into the uterus via the cervix and are more than 99% effective at preventing pregnancy.
There are two kinds — hormonal IUDs and copper IUDs. The hormonal version releases hormones that thicken the cervical mucus, making it hard for sperm to get through. They can last three to five years. The copper version can stay in for up to 10 years.
They're not for everyone. They can be more expensive up front, and there are potential side effects such as cramping.
But it's still a relatively low-hassle form of contraception that forgoes the need to take a daily pill or track cycles.
