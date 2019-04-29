PewDiePie Wants The "Subscribe To PewDiePie" Meme To Be Over

Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, made the announcement on the eve of his YouTube channel's ninth anniversary.

The man behind one of the internet's most pervasive and controversial memes wants it to end. PewDiePie, the most-subscribed to person on YouTube, released a video on Sunday asking for the "subscribe to PewDiePie" meme to stop once and for all. The Swedish YouTuber's real name is Felix Kjellberg and the video came on the eve of his channel's ninth anniversary. "I wanted to speak talk seriously and honestly for a moment about my thoughts on what's been going on for the past couple of months and hopefully you can get a better understanding of my perspective," said Kjellberg in the video. "I think it's time to end the 'subscribe to PewDiePie' movement or meme."



The meme originally started as a way to bolster Kjellberg's subscriber count on YouTube to keep him in the number one spot. He was battling it out with T-Series, an Indian entertainment channel. Fans of PewDiePie would promote Kjellberg's channel with "sub to PewDiePie" tags, memes, and messages. Fans also pulled off stunts like a themed parade in Estonia and a billboard in New York City's Times Square. While many uses of the meme were lighthearted, two high-profile incidents sullied the movement. First, a World War II memorial in New York City was vandalized with "subscribe to PewDiePie" graffiti.

Reddit

Then, in March, a shooter said "subscribe to PewDiePie" before opening fire on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 49 people and injuring dozens of others. That's all along with Kjellberg's own history of racist, anti-Semitic, or otherwise controversial behavior and statements. While he's offered tweets and apologies after these incidents, the controversy has been enough to associate PewDiePie and his followers with the internet's more toxic corners. In his video Kjellberg said he thought the subscribe meme would be short-lived and it started off with "people doing really positive and fun things to get attention."

"When you have 90 million people riled up about something, you're bound to get a few degenerates," he said. He goes on to call the graffiti incident "disgusting," but that the Christchurch shooting hit him harder. "To have my name associated with something to unspeakable vile has affected me in more ways than I've let shown," he said. "It's clear to me now the 'sub to PewDiePie' movement should have ended then." BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kjellberg for further comment. Meanwhile, Kjellberg's fans don't appear to all be heeding his plea for the meme to end. On Monday afternoon, a place flew over New York City carrying a "Subscribe to PewDiePie" banner, in timing with the ninth anniversary of the PewDiePie channel's launch.

THE @pewdiepie PLANE IS FLYING! #ThankYouPewdiepie

@VoiceoverPete @pewdiepie @KEEMSTAR @MrBeastYT The banner is all set to be flown! https://t.co/R2JRhCNIGi