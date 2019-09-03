TikTok Has Created Another Viral Music Star In Stunna Girl

If you use TikTok with any regularity, chances are this has been stuck in your head for the last two weeks:

Bitch, I look like I'm fresh off the runway (uh),

Bitch, I go crazy the dumb way (uh),

Bitches wanna be me, one day

It's the kind of catchy song that bounces around your brain when you're getting ready to go out, wearing something tight, with a fresh face of makeup. Maybe you stick your tongue out on the "uhs."

The song is "Runway" by Stunna Girl and if you haven't heard of her, you may soon.

"Runway" is the latest song made viral by the app video-sharing app TikTok, much like Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

Stunna Girl, whose real name is Suzanne, is a 21-year-old rapper from Sacramento, California. She has a few music videos on YouTube (including a diss track with homophobic slurs), but otherwise doesn't have yet have a foothold in mainstream music. Her online branding is mostly limited to her Instagram account, where she has 139,000 followers.

This year, she released "Runway," and unbeknownst to her, it blew up on TikTok. More than 3 million videos have been made of people strutting their stuff to short clips of the song in what's become the #RunwayChallenge.