The State Department Tried To Have A Family Travel Q&A And People Are Livid

"Do you provide nut-free cages for children with allergies?"

Despite that, the State Department thought it was the perfect time to host a little question and answer sesh about family travel tips.

@StateDept @TravelGov Hey @StateDept I have a question. I have two great kids, ages 2 and 9. If I take them to a foreign country this summer, and when we get there, officials from that country kidnap my kids and lock them in cages, what should I do? Do I like call you guys or...?

It's going about as well as you think it is.

On Facebook, people are asking some very pointed questions.

What range of options are there, cage-wise?

Should kids travel with their own space blankets, or nah?

Can we see some reviews?

@StateDept @TravelGov This is perfect timing. Are you simulcasting in spanish?

Needless to say, the State Department probably should have read the room.

@JordanUhl A career diplomat at the State Department looks at the Q&A:

The State Department has yet to respond to any of the questions.

When asked for comment by the State Department, a spokesperson said #FamilyTravelHacks is a public awareness campaign for US citizens applying for passports.

"The targeted audience is young parents applying for their child’s first U.S. passport," said spokesperson Nicole Thompson, in an email.

"Our goal is to share practical tips for getting a U.S. passport for U.S. citizens and their families to prepare for summer vacations."

She did not respond to a question regarding the nature of the comments left on Facebook criticizing the separation of families.