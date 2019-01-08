"Overwatch" Hero Soldier: 76 Is Gay And The Reactions Are Just The Best
Move, he's gay.
This is Soldier: 76, a gruff ex-soldier turned vigilante in the game Overwatch. And we've just learned that he's gay.
It all came to light this week after the official Overwatch account tweeted a short story called “Bastet.”
In it, Soldier, aka Jack Francis Morrison, talks about a man named Vincent — an apparent old flame and touchy subject.
And in case you were still in doubt, Soldier's identity was confirmed by Overwatch's lead writer, Michael Chu.
Cut to Overwatch fans losing their shit.
The fan art was fast and furious and fabulous.
And also adorable.
The reveal means a whole lot to LGBT Overwatch players and their allies.
You have to understand that queer characters in video games are rare, especially in big titles.
This is actually the second LGBT Overwatch character, since we learned earlier that Tracer is a lesbian.
Come through, Blizzard!
For many players, this probably changes nothing. But for many others, this means so much.
It's just all so wholesome.
What a joyous time to be a gaymer.
Also one of the best parts is that the short story was actually about Ana, another hero in the game.
As expected, some ~gamers~ were salty. Keep crying that river, boys.
-
