"Overwatch" Hero Soldier: 76 Is Gay And The Reactions Are Just The Best

Move, he's gay.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on January 8, 2019, at 12:09 p.m. ET

This is Soldier: 76, a gruff ex-soldier turned vigilante in the game Overwatch. And we've just learned that he's gay.

It all came to light this week after the official Overwatch account tweeted a short story called “Bastet.”

BASTET: A fierce protector arises from the shadows . . . 🔎 https://t.co/YLLH1vb5XB
Overwatch @PlayOverwatch

In it, Soldier, aka Jack Francis Morrison, talks about a man named Vincent — an apparent old flame and touchy subject.

And in case you were still in doubt, Soldier's identity was confirmed by Overwatch's lead writer, Michael Chu.

Thanks for all the messages about “Bastet”! Jack and Vincent were in a romantic relationship many years ago. Both identify as gay. ❤️
Michael Chu 🎉💼 @westofhouse

Cut to Overwatch fans losing their shit.

#Overwatch : Soldier 76 is gay Me:
Happy Holidays ❤️🎄💚 @Kwi_s2

The fan art was fast and furious and fabulous.

And also adorable.

My contribution to the good news in the OW fandom today! #Overwatch #soldier76
RottingDonut @DonutRotting

The reveal means a whole lot to LGBT Overwatch players and their allies.

You have to understand that queer characters in video games are rare, especially in big titles.

This is actually the second LGBT Overwatch character, since we learned earlier that Tracer is a lesbian.

Soldier 76 and Tracer
𝓡𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵 @RachelMerisi

Come through, Blizzard!

For many players, this probably changes nothing. But for many others, this means so much.

Soldier 76 when his team loses:
catwomans strap @catxwomxn

It's just all so wholesome.

What a joyous time to be a gaymer.

Gays picking Soldier 76 in Overwatch after he got confirmed as LGBT
Kevin Gibson @kaydigi

Also one of the best parts is that the short story was actually about Ana, another hero in the game.

As expected, some ~gamers~ were salty. Keep crying that river, boys.

MUHAHAHAHA. SOLDIER 76 IS GAY THE SEMEN DEMON AGENDA HAS FINALLY BEEN UNSHEATHED. IF YOURE PLAYING A GAY IN THE VIDEO GAME WORLD YOURE GAY IN REAL LIFE ENJOY YOUR LAST MOMENTS OF BEING A WOMAN KISSER FOOLS AAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHA [1/429]
♡♪!? @SkyWilliams

