TikTok Is Reminding Everyone They Once Wanted To Be Effy From "Skins"

If you were a British teen in the late aughts (or a sad teen elsewhere with an internet connection), then you'll remember the edgy magic that was the original Skins.

The show followed a group of teenagers in Bristol as they encountered sex, drugs, relationships, school, trauma, eating disorders, and anything else life could throw at them. It was Degrassi but amped up and British. (There was also an American remake, but we don't talk about that.)

It was once called "the most dangerous show on television," had really good music, and was a true coming-of-age moment for many viewers.

The series ended in 2013, but Skins nostalgia is currently having a bit of a moment on TikTok.