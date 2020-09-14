"She Should Run" Has Been Accused Of Not Accommodating A Deaf Woman

Mary Harman has filed a complaint against She Should Run, saying the group failed to provide ASL interpretation.

A women's political organization has drawn ire from a deaf disability advocate, who claims it denied her request for an American Sign Language interpreter at an event. She Should Run is a Washington, DC–based organization that works to increase the number of women who run for office. Its goal is to have 250,000 women run for local, state, and federal offices by 2030. The group's website boasts that its work has prompted nearly 22,000 women to consider a run. One of the women who was drawn in by She Should Run's work is Mary Harman, a 26-year-old woman in Honolulu. She told BuzzFeed News she's followed the organization for a couple of years now, and more recently was interested in a seminar on imposter syndrome.

After registering on Aug. 5, Harman said she reached out to She Should Run via Eventbrite to request an ASL interpreter for the event.

She said she got a response back from Jarinete Santos, She Should Run’s political pipeline director, who told her "unfortunately, we do not have the ability to provide an ASL interpreter for our events." "However, all participants are welcome to provide questions for our speakers in advance and all events are recorded, captioned, and made available within a week of the live event," Santos said in an email reviewed by BuzzFeed News. "While I recognize that this provides the information on a delayed schedule, it does not alter the content or experience of the event." In response to Harman's complaints, a spokesperson from She Should Run told BuzzFeed News that the group initially attempted to "accommodate Mary’s request" by providing live captioning for the event and that the event was also recorded. Santos did not return a request for comment. For Harman, that didn't cut it. In her reply, she said the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) mandates equal access and that she would need an ASL interpreter to properly access the event.

"I then explained that making the webinar accessible after the fact denies individuals with disabilities the equal opportunity to participate in the webinar, which is a direct violation of the ADA," she said. "After all, at the heart of the ADA is equal access, and equal access is just that — equal — and not at a later time." Harman did decide to attend the virtual event on Aug. 13 but said the promised real-time captioning was inaccurate and lagging. After that, Harman followed up saying a formal complaint would be filed if they did not respond to her. On Aug. 15, Harman did just that with DC’s Office of Human Rights. Harman also went public on social media, detailing the issues in a post.