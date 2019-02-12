Despite Shane Dawson's Latest Video, Chuck E. Cheese's Says All Its Pizzas Are Made Fresh

In his latest "Conspiracies" video, Dawson investigated whether Chuck E Cheese's pizzas are cobbled together from uneaten slices.

Chuck E. Cheese's is defending its food after a theory that its pizzas are really the cobbled together remains of uneaten slices was "explored" by YouTuber Shane Dawson. In a video released Monday as part of his "Conspiracies" series, Dawson explored his own theory that the reason Chuck E. Cheese pizzas sometimes look uneven is that they're not always made fresh.



Rather, he says, the staff will, at least some of the time, collect uneven pieces and place them together and rewarm them, serving the creation as if it were a fresh pie.

Dawson doesn't seem to be alone in his theory. The video shows him doing some internet searching and finding others who have the same theory. Dawson is careful to say that everything is just his "opinion" and references speaking to his lawyer several times. But at other times, his language is more definitive.

In one part of the video, Dawson and his associates go to a Chuck E. Cheese's location in Los Angeles and order some pizza. When they come to the table, the pizzas do indeed have seem to be irregularly shaped and have cut marks that don't match. "Oh my god, it’s real!" Dawson says. "I mean that’s undeniable, that’s crazy ... I think it’s a bunch of pieces of pizza put together."

Later, Dawson brings one of the pizzas home and re-creates it on a kitchen counter. “I think we’ve proven that these two halves were never together," he says. “There is a reason and legally I’m not gonna say what I think that reason is."

In the end, he concludes the "mystery" is "unsolved." Dawson is a very popular YouTube creator with 20 million subscribers. The conspiracy video with the Chuck E. Cheese's investigation currently has more than 7.7 million views.

Dawson's video set off a firestorm on social media; people tweeting about Chuck E. Cheese's included other YouTube personalities like Jeffree Star.

