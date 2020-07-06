These Teens Making A TikTok Found Human Remains On A Seattle Beach

A group of teens in Seattle stumbled upon human remains after going to a location prompted by the app Randonautica and then shared the experience on TikTok.

The TikTok, posted by user @ughhenry on June 20, shows a group of friends on a beach in Seattle who stumble upon a black suitcase that looks like it had washed up on some rocks. The teens were using the app Randonautica, which sends users random coordinates as a means of exploration.

In the TikTok, the group opens the bag to reveal a black, plastic bag inside.

"As SOON as she opened it the smell was overwhelming," the TikTok caption reads.

According to the TikTok, they then called the police.