An Illinois Man Was Arrested For Grabbing A Reporter And Harassing Her While She Was Live On-Air

"You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?" WGN reporter Gaynor Hall wrote on Facebook.

WGN

A man was arrested after grabbing a reporter and shouting "fuck her right in the pussy" while she was live on air. WGN reporter Gaynor Hall was giving the report in Shorewood, Illinois for the 10 p.m. newscast on Saturday night. The area had experienced wind damage and Hall was setting up a video package when the man swooped in to the frame.

WGN

He grabbed Hall with his right arm, uttered the phrase — which has long been used to harass women reporters — and ran off. Hall posted about the incident on Facebook, saying, "It was not funny." "You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?"

Hall's colleague, Jackie Bange, also posted on Facebook hoping someone could identify the "absolute idiot."

Hall also posted that the man had been identified and arrested.

According to a statement from Shorewood Police, 20-year-old Eric Farina from Minooka, Illinois, is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges. The statement said Farina made a "full confession" and was released on bond.