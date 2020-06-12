A Dashcam Video Shows Police Tackling And Punching A First Nation Chief In Alberta

Newly released dashcam video shows an officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police tackle, punch, and use a chokehold on Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam.

Adam's lawyer is now seeking to have his charges stayed, calling the arrest "illegal" and a use of "excessive, unnecessary and unreasonable" force in an affidavit filed in an Alberta court.

The arrest occurred on the night of March 10, when Adam was leaving a casino with his wife in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

In the 12-minute video, obtained by BuzzFeed News, Adam appears agitated shortly after the RCMP pull up.

"I"m tired of being harassed by the RCMP," he tells the officers in the car.

"Just fucking leave us alone. Don't fucking stop behind us like you're fucking watching us," Adam says.

A verbal exchange ensues as an officer approaches the vehicle, and about five minutes in, the officer grabs Adam's wife. In response, Adams rushes over and shouts at the officer to leave his wife alone, appearing to be ready for a physical altercation.

Then seven minutes into the video, another officer arrives and tackles Adam to the ground, and a second officer punches him before placing him in a chokehold.