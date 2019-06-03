This Guy Turned His Turban Into A Rainbow For Pride And It's Everything

This is Jiwandeep Kohli. He's a grad student in clinical psychology, an amateur baker, and proudly bisexual. For Pride, he decided to go all out with a beautiful rainbow turban that's drawing all kinds of admiration on Twitter. "A few years ago I saw a photo of another Sikh man at a Pride parade who had a few colors in his turban," Kohli told BuzzFeed News. "I was looking at that, and I realized the way I tie mine it had the exact right number of layers to make a rainbow."

Using his usual 19-foot long turban material, some added fabric, and some safety pins, he made his fabulous Pride turban. He actually wore it to San Diego Pride last year, but re-shared it on Twitter for Pride month. It's been liked and shared thousands of times.

I’m proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist. I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others. #PrideMonth #PrideTurban #LoveIsLove