People Are Doing Some Weird Shit With Their James Charles Palettes In The Wake Of The Tati Drama

So you've obviously heard by now that there's some major drama going down with beauty vloggers James Charles and Tati Westbrook.

Over the weekend, Charles lost more than 2 million followers in the wake of Westbrook's video, "BYE SISTER." Basically what you need to know is that (for, like, the fourth time), Charles has been declared canceled.

Before this most recent cancelation, Charles released a hugely popular makeup palette with Morphe. Fans went wild for the palette when it first came out, often depleting stock as soon as it became available.

Now, that means a lot of former Charles fans are using their palettes to make a statement.

This person, for example, literally set theirs on fire.