People Are Doing Some Weird Shit With Their James Charles Palettes In The Wake Of The Tati Drama
Like, literally burning it.
So you've obviously heard by now that there's some major drama going down with beauty vloggers James Charles and Tati Westbrook.
Over the weekend, Charles lost more than 2 million followers in the wake of Westbrook's video, "BYE SISTER." Basically what you need to know is that (for, like, the fourth time), Charles has been declared canceled.
Before this most recent cancelation, Charles released a hugely popular makeup palette with Morphe. Fans went wild for the palette when it first came out, often depleting stock as soon as it became available.
Now, that means a lot of former Charles fans are using their palettes to make a statement.
This person, for example, literally set theirs on fire.
Others are covering up Charle's name with images. Like Snoop.
Or they're painting over his name with something cheerier.
This person went full Shrek mode.
Others are using it as an opportunity to side with Westbrook.
What does this achieve? I don't even know.
Basically there's a ton of people painting over the palette, but not destroying the palette.
Which I guess is reasonable, since the palette isn't cheap and is apparently pretty good.
And some of them are really creative!
"Too poor to throw away the palette." Fair.
This person made an actual statement by returning the palette to Ulta.
This person just waltzed in and gave Charles the finger. Iconic.
And then there's person, who just went there.
