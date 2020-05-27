COVID-19 Conspiracy Theorists Have Found A New Home On TikTok

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.

As Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms crack down on coronavirus disinformation, people spreading false information and conspiracy theories are turning to TikTok.

A flashpoint in the spread of pandemic falsehoods is "Plandemic," a documentary-style video containing long-debunked conspiracies and disinformation about COVID-19. Other platforms have made moves to remove the video, but an analysis showed that clips have made their way to TikTok.

Data compiled by First Draft, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fact-checking worldwide, shows that snippets of the documentary as well as videos tagged #plandemic have surged on TikTok, recently peaking on May 12 with 62 new videos. They contain false conspiracies connecting COVID-19 to Bill Gates and the World Health Organization, as well as flat-out denial of the virus's existence.

"That will always happen. The moment the stuff gets crackdown in one place, they move to other platforms," Laura Garcia, the training and support manager at First Draft, told BuzzFeed News. First Draft is an organization that studies misinformation and disinformation online.

Its initial analysis scraped 326 TikTok videos with the #plandemic tag and found those videos produced 537,168 interactions. Of those, just 10 videos account for 210,433 of the interactions, which shows how wide of a reach a small number of videos can have on the platform.

"The thing about TikTok is the platform itself is made to be super shareable. It’s not so much the stuff that’s created on TikTok, but how far it can travel," said Garcia.

The difference, she explained, between TikTok and other social media platforms is in how the app feeds users content. On Twitter or Facebook, you only see content you've chosen to follow. But on TikTok, the For You page serves up videos from creators you haven't followed but that the algorithm predicts you'd be interested in. That means if you view one conspiracy video, the app is likely to serve you more, amplifying that content.

First Draft also found the videos it studied often used hashtags related to other conspiracy theories, such as #Agenda21, #Qanon, and #DeepState.