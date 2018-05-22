No One Cares For Subway's Twitter Polls

Sometimes it's cringey, sometimes it's kinda funny, and sometimes it's just sad.

We've reached whatever stage of capitalism involves brands trying to talk like ~cool teens~ on social media.

Take, for example, this "bread bae" poll from Subway Canada that has exactly zero votes. Literally none.

The account has 135,000 followers. And yet, no votes.

Same with this poll inexplicably asking about your "Greek must have."

There was some speculation that Subway Canada put the poll up then went private. But the restaurant confirmed to BuzzFeed News that they never went into private mode.

There were really just zero votes.