No, Mike Pence Did Not Unfollow Donald Trump On Twitter
The rumor came after Pence declined to uphold Trump's claims of fraudulent votes.
On Wednesday, a rumor started flying on social media that Vice President Mike Pence had unfollowed President Donald Trump on Twitter.
But that is definitely false.
Pence's personal account, @Mike_Pence, in fact only follows 48 people on Twitter, the first of which to be listed is Trump.
His White House account, @VP, also still follows Trump.
The rumor began after Pence defied Trump on Wednesday by refusing to throw out votes that Trump has repeatedly lied about being fraudulent. As president of the Senate, Pence has the largely ceremonial role of overseeing the session that certifies the Electoral College results.
“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said in a prepared statement.
After his statement came a rash of false tweets saying he had unfollowed Trump.
Altogether, this rumor has been shared or liked thousands of times, including by verified accounts.
But, just to repeat, it never happened.
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
