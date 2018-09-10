A Guy Emailed 246 Nicoles Trying To Find The One He Met At A Bar And Now They're All Friends

Some dude emailed every Nicole at U of C to try to find the girl he met last night and instead they formed a girl gang and I am legit DYING @ucalgary #nicolefromlastnight https://t.co/ql4sxuBADQ

A bunch of women named Nicole at the University of Calgary are forging beautiful friendships, all thanks to one guy trying to find a girl he met at a bar.

This all starts with a guy named Carlos Zetina. He met a woman from Holland named Nicole while at a bar last week. She gave Zetina her number but, alas, it turned out to be the wrong number.

That's when Zetina got the bright idea to find every single Nicole in the University of Calgary's directory and email all 246 of them.

"Hi, this is a mass email to all Nicoles if you don't fit this description then ignore and if you are the one and just don't want to talk to me that's okay as well," he wrote.



"If [your] name is Nicole and you're from Holland and you think Nietzsche is depressing then text me," he added, including his number.

He was so thorough, he didn't just get the Nicoles — his email also included the Nicolettes and Nickies and pretty much any variation of Nicole. In addition to students, faculty and even associate deans ended up on the list.

"At first I was pretty confused and didn’t know what it was," Nicole Maseja, a University of Calgary employee, told BuzzFeed News. "Pretty soon after that some Nicoles started replying to each other."

Jokes were tossed around like "Should we all say we’re the real Nicole?" and "Will the real Nicole please stand up?"