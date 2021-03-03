Amy Poehler’s New Teen Movie Is Earnest But Doesn't Quite Work

When I first saw the trailer for the new Netflix comedy Moxie, out on March 3, I felt like the movie had been made for me, specifically. There was talk of revolution, smashing the patriarchy, and teen girl rebellion, all set to the very good “Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill. I was all in.

Moxie stars Hadley Robinson as Vivian, a 16-year-old who discovers feminism through the mementos of her mother, Lisa (Amy Poehler, who also directed the film), who was in the riot grrrl scene as a young woman. After the boys at Vivian’s school make a list ranking the girls and their so-called fuckability, Vivian makes a zine, called Moxie, to spread the gospel of gender equality. She befriends a cool new girl, the already politically minded Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Peña). Lucy brings Vivian further into the feminist fold, and together they help take down their principal, who doesn’t seem to care about the list, the rampant sexism at the school, or Mitchell, the school’s douchebag quarterback. It’s a classic coming-of-age tale, but with a feminist bent and a nostalgic girl-punk soundtrack.

This was, in part, very familiar to me. At 16, I learned about riot grrrl feminism through a cool friend on LiveJournal, and went down my own journey of devouring feminist literature and dancing around my room to Bikini Kill. I became that person in the hallways of my high school ranting about rape culture and beauty standards during lunch hour. I was very, very earnest. But it was an awakening. I suddenly had the words and cultural context to understand the rage I was carrying around about my peers, media representations of women, and the guy who was always trying to brush my boobs with his arm.

I didn’t secretly distribute a zine in the girls’ washroom, but I did have something else in common with Vivian: I fell into the complacency of white feminism. My burgeoning politics were pretty basic and informed by what I now know was a narrow perspective. I could recite facts about the wage gap, but didn’t know how much worse it was for women of color. I complained about the standards for women’s bodies, but didn’t know they were rooted in anti-Blackness. I helped found my school’s gay–straight alliance, but even as a little closeted queer, I knew nothing about the language of liberation.

I was still learning, and growing pains can be, well, painful. Moxie puts that tricky evolution on display, with Vivian stumbling over how best to express her rage, figuring out how to target it at the right people, and trying to navigate a rather cute romance with the very sweet, feminist-minded Seth (Nico Hiraga). And like me, Moxie is admirably earnest — nowhere more so than with its often ham-fisted dance around more complex elements of feminism and inclusion.