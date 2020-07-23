The Most Popular Viral TikTok Hits Of 2020 So Far

From the "Renegade" song to the sleeper hits you can't get out of your head.

Another year, another round of musical memes made viral by TikTok. Just like we saw in 2019, the app has been full of music clips that are stuck in everyone's heads, even if they weren't mainstream hits. This is an : running list of some of the music that has blown up on TikTok in 2020. Scroll to the end to find a more comprehensive Spotify playlist of 2020 TikTok hits.

1. "Laxed (SIREN BEAT)" by Jawsh 685 This sound was used for a very cool little dance trend where people showed off traditional outfits from their cultures. Then, inexplicably, Jason Derulo got a hold of it and remixed it into "Savage Love." We're living in strange times. The part you know: Uh, there are no words, so the "doo DOO doooo" bit?



The actual song: Jawsh 685 is a 17-year-old producer from New Zealand with Samoan and Cook Island heritage who's still grappling with how ridiculously popular his track has become. It turns out Derulo used his sound without permission at first, but they've now worked it out.



2. "Roses (Imanbek Remix)" by SAINt JHN and Imanbek TikTok celebrities turned this into an odd hip-swaying thing, but this caught on by people doing this thing with their hands 👉 👈 and slowly rotating their bodies. The part you know: The words aren't super clear in the remix, but the actual lyrics are: "And I know you won't tell nobody no / Roses / I might pull up flexing on these niggas like aerobics / I might tell your girl you cute but balling."



The actual song: The original (unremixed) track actually has a much slower vibe. The remix was posted by SAINt JHN on YouTube last September.

3. "Boss Bitch" by Doja Cat This track is an excellent way to pump yourself the fuck up. Like, yes, you are that bitch. The part you know: "I'm a bitch, I'm a boss / I'm a bitch and a boss, I'mma shine like gloss."

The actual song: Doja Cat could honestly take up every spot on this list because everything she puts out tends to go viral on TikTok. Her song "Say So," for example, sparked a whole viral dance trend that then appeared in the official music video. "Boss Bitch" is less obviously a Doja Cat track, but also went super viral.



4. "Supalonely" by BENEE feat. Gus Dapperton Dancer @zoifishh made a catchy dance to this catchy song that was subsequently performed by the likes of Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. The part you know: "You're a bad thing / I know I fucked up, I'm just a loser / Shouldn't be with ya, guess I'm a quitter / While you're out there drinkin', I'm just here thinkin' / 'Bout where I should've been."

The actual song: BENEE is a New Zealand musician who's done well in her home country, but this song's TikTok success marks her first big international hit. It was initially released on a 2019 EP but went viral in March of this year.

5. "Stunnin'" by Curtis Waters feat. Harm Franklin This song was used for variations of the "What I Would Wear As..." trend where people would put on different outfits for different themes.

The part you know: "Ice on my neck, that's incoming / I'm a pretty boy, I'm stunning / Super-speed, Sonic, I'm running / Super, super, super-speed, Sonic, I'm running." The actual song: According to a Rolling Stone article about his viral fame, Curtis Waters is originally from Nepal but lives in North Carolina. When his track went big on TikTok, he chose to turn down big label record deals and stay independent.



6. "Lottery'" by K CAMP There perhaps hasn't been a TikTok dance as viral or as controversial as the Renegade, set to this song. It was originally created by an Atlanta teen named Jalaiah Harmon and then re-enacted by seemingly everyone, often without credit. In her honor, below is the Instagram post that started it all. The part you know: "Renegade / Renegade / Renegade / Renegade / Go, go, go."



The actual song: The song was released back in 2019, and despite how you know it, it's actually called "Lottery."

7. "ROXANNE'" by Arizona Zervas This was another one of those only-on-TikTok viral songs. While it did have a dance trend associated this it, it blew up so big on the app that it was used as background music for pretty much anything and everything. The part you know: "Roxanne / Roxanne / All she wanna do is party all night / Goddamn, Roxanne / Never gonna love me, but it's alright."

The actual song: This is basically a perfect Gen Z track, capturing that Post Malone–esque vibe but more upbeat. The track was gaining traction on its own but got even bigger once TikTok decided to highlight it.

8. "Bored in the House'" by Curtis Roach This track basically became the official track of quarantine because we are all, in fact, stuck in our houses and bored as heck. The part you know: "OK, I'm bored in the house, and I'm in the house bored / Bored in a house, and I'm in the house bored / Bored in a motherfucking a house bored."

The actual song: This hit started as a viral TikTok from Curtis Roach (above) that was just him pounding on a table and rapping, but it was very catchy! Among the many people who lip-synched to the song was rapper Tyga, who loved it so much that he reached out to Roach to collab on a fresh version of the track.

9. "Sober Up" by AJR feat. Rivers Cuomo This was the perfect sound for storytime TikToks and jokes about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. It's a bit hard to track, however, because it was most often shared not using the official audio. The part you know: "Hello, hello / I'm not where I'm supposed to be."



The actual song: Even weirder than the fact that Weezer's lead singer is featured on this track is that it's actually from January 2018.

10. "Prom Queen" by Beach Bunny Content warning for this one. The lyrics are about self-image and disordered eating, so many people used it to talk about some heavy, personal topics. But on the other hand, other people ignored the context and just did cute dances. Addison Rae, in particular, was called out for doing this. The part you know: "Shut up, count your calories / I never looked good in mom jeans / Wish I, was like you, blue-eyed blondie, perfect body."

The actual song: This deceptively poppy, beachy tune was released at the end of 2018 by indie band Beach Bunny.

11. "Vibe" by Cookiee Kawaii It is literally impossible to not throw your ass back to this song. Just try it, you can't do it!

The part you know: "If I back it up, is it fat enough? / When I throw it back, is it fast enough? / If I speed it up, can you handle that? / You ain't ready for this work / Now watch me throw it, throw it."

The actual song: Cookiee Kawaii's track blew up on TikTok, then in turn blew up on Spotify. Cookiee is at home in the Jersey club scene and didn't even have a TikTok account when the song went viral. 12. "Renee" by SALES The lyrics made this perfect for positive, affirming, feel-good TikToks. The part you know: "It's all by your side / Hey, you got it / Took too long to get it / You got it."

The actual song: This song is old. Like, 2014 old. The indie group is from Florida and released their first full album in 2016.

13. "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion Because no one learned anything from Renegade, this was another case of a young black woman — Jeje Janajah — making a very cool, very viral dance and a bunch of young, white women also doing it, often without credit. The part you know: "I'm a savage / Classy, boujee, ratchet / Sassy, moody, nasty / Acting stupid, what’s happening."

The actual song: This was definitely destined to be a hit no matter what, but Megan did give a nod to the dance's creator in the lyric music video.

Check out this playlist for even more 2020 TikTok jams and check back as we update this list.