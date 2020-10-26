These Are The Most Viral Viral Dances On TikTok For 2020 So Far

One thing that's made TikTok stand out from the very beginning is the dance challenges that spread through the app like wildfire. Here is our ongoing list of 2020's most popular viral dance challenges and make sure to check back as we update this post. You can also check out this year's most popular songs (not always the same thing!). 1. "Say So" by Doja Cat Okay, yes, technically this dance got popular at the end of 2019 but it's entirely worth including. Not only did this dance remain popular well into 2020, but Doja Cat released a music video for the song in February that included not only the dance, but its creator, @yodelinghaley.

2. "Cannibal" by Kesha I know this feels like it was 20 years ago, but it was actually just February. This dance went completley viral but was started by @ya.girl.bri.bri97.

3. "Motion Sickness" by Phoebe Bridgers This is like the indie/art/alt/queer girl version of a TikTok dance craze. This one was started by @biblegirlirl.

4. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd This dance challenge was particularly cute because it emerged in the early days of the pandemic when everyone was trapped at home with their parents, inspiring family versions.

5. "Wet Ass Pussy" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion It was only natural that one of the biggest songs of the years would turn into a dance challenge. And yes, your butt will be doing the heavy lifting on this one. If you go to creator @besperon's channel you can find a slowed-down tutorial.

6. "Tap In" by Saweetie This was so popular that Saweetie herself did it, too, along with the likes of Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio, and James Charles. It was created by @yodamnmomma, who also posted a tutorial.

7. "3 Musketeers" by ppcocaine and NextYoungin Both this song and dance were all over TikTok this summer with all your favorites doing it, but it was actually started by @colo.cag and here's how to do it yourself.

8. "Attention" by Toderick Hall So here's one that requires actual dance skills since it's more involved than just some arm movements. Prepare to sweat! In what is actually kind of a rarity, this one was started by Charli D'Amelio, probably because she's actually a trained dancer.

9. "Supelonely" by BENEE Creator @zoifishh certainly wasn't super lonely in doing this very catchy dance.

10. "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion You know Meg would be coming up again! This was created by @keke.janajah, but you can just call her Queen Keke.

11. "WAP" vs. "Anaconda" by Adam Wright Dancing to this mashup is extra fun because you get to duet yourself! It was created by @gwenythryan in October.



