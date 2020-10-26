These Are The Most Viral Viral Dances On TikTok For 2020 So Far
From "Savage" to alt girls dancing to Phoebe Bridgers.
One thing that's made TikTok stand out from the very beginning is the dance challenges that spread through the app like wildfire.
Here is our ongoing list of 2020's most popular viral dance challenges and make sure to check back as we update this post. You can also check out this year's most popular songs (not always the same thing!).
1. "Say So" by Doja Cat
Okay, yes, technically this dance got popular at the end of 2019 but it's entirely worth including. Not only did this dance remain popular well into 2020, but Doja Cat released a music video for the song in February that included not only the dance, but its creator, @yodelinghaley.
@yodelinghaley
HERE IT IS!! the full say so dance🥺🥰♬ say so by doja cat - haley sharpe
2. "Cannibal" by Kesha
I know this feels like it was 20 years ago, but it was actually just February. This dance went completley viral but was started by @ya.girl.bri.bri97.
@charlidamelio
@ya.girl.bri.bri97♬ Cannibal - Ke$ha
3. "Motion Sickness" by Phoebe Bridgers
This is like the indie/art/alt/queer girl version of a TikTok dance craze. This one was started by @biblegirlirl.
@biblegirlirl
illness but make it mental #phoebebridgerstok #mentallyill #fyp #foryou #RockinCollege #dancer #motionsickness♬ original sound - Abby😼
4. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd
This dance challenge was particularly cute because it emerged in the early days of the pandemic when everyone was trapped at home with their parents, inspiring family versions.
@the.mcfarlands
You asked for it... Here it is 📸 #blindinglightschallenge #blindinglights #happyathome♬ Blinding Lights - MACDADDYZ
5. "Wet Ass Pussy" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
It was only natural that one of the biggest songs of the years would turn into a dance challenge. And yes, your butt will be doing the heavy lifting on this one. If you go to creator @besperon's channel you can find a slowed-down tutorial.
@besperon
NEW DANCE ‼️ This is our mood when @iamcardib posted our video on her instagram! @kltkatnat #wap #dance #cardib♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） - Cardi B
6. "Tap In" by Saweetie
This was so popular that Saweetie herself did it, too, along with the likes of Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio, and James Charles. It was created by @yodamnmomma, who also posted a tutorial.
@yodamnmomma
🚨SO I MADE A DANCCEEE-🚨 TRY IT AND TAG MEEE😳 #Prince4Ever #foryou #LittleBitFancy #newdance #dc #fyp #ye♬ Tap In - Saweetie
7. "3 Musketeers" by ppcocaine and NextYoungin
Both this song and dance were all over TikTok this summer with all your favorites doing it, but it was actually started by @colo.cag and here's how to do it yourself.
@colo.cag
YALL REALLY POPPIN OFF W/ my dance, hope this helps🥵 dc: me ‼️#boloyouknow♬ 3 Musketeers (feat. NextYoungin) - NextYoungin & ppcocaine
8. "Attention" by Toderick Hall
So here's one that requires actual dance skills since it's more involved than just some arm movements. Prepare to sweat! In what is actually kind of a rarity, this one was started by Charli D'Amelio, probably because she's actually a trained dancer.
@charlidamelio
thanks @gemmah_ for the camera work♬ Attention by Todrick Hall - alejandro santos ★
9. "Supelonely" by BENEE
Creator @zoifishh certainly wasn't super lonely in doing this very catchy dance.
@zoifishh
not my usual content but this song was too catchy to not make a dance to LMAO🥺🥺 try it and tag me !! #foryou #foryour #foryoupage #foryourpage♬ Supalonely (feat. Gus Dapperton) - BENEE
10. "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion
You know Meg would be coming up again! This was created by @keke.janajah, but you can just call her Queen Keke.
@keke.janajah
NEW DANCE ALERT! 🚨 if u use my dance tag me so i can see🤗 @theestallion #writethelyrics #PlayWithLife #foyou #fyp #foryoupage #newdance #savage♬ Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
11. "WAP" vs. "Anaconda" by Adam Wright
Dancing to this mashup is extra fun because you get to duet yourself! It was created by @gwenythryan in October.
@gwenythryan
#duet with @gwenythryan THANK U FOR 13k!!! 🖤 keep dancin & tagging me!♬ WAP vs Anaconda by adamusic_ - scary spice
-
