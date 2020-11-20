 Skip To Content
These Are The Most Memorable TikTok Trends Of 2020 So Far

Beyond dance challenges and bops, people do all sorts of fun and funny things on TikTok.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 20, 2020, at 5:05 p.m. ET

TikTok was boppin' this year with everyone being stuck at home due to COVID-19. We had dance challenges, hot songs, and plenty of fun trends.

Make sure to check back as we update this list through to the end of the year.

1. Roller-skating

This summer, it seemed like everyone was ordering a fresh pair of roller skates and hitting the pavement. Roller skaters like Ana Coto were hugely popular on TikTok this year, coinciding with an increased demand for roller skates. But, like many things, this wasn't just a social media trend, and it didn't come out of nowhere. Black communities have been keeping skating alive for decades.

@anaocto

Call me Jenny 💋 @jlo #rollerskating #jlotiktokchallenge

♬ Jenny from the Block (Bronx Remix No Rap Edit) - Jennifer Lopez

2. Spooky bedsheet ghost photo shoots

This one has actually been pretty controversial. Basically, people don white sheets to be old-timey ghosts and do a photo shoot, setting the TikTok to "Oh Klahoma" by Jack Stauber. However, there's debate about who started it and whether it's appropriate, given what some have characterized as KKK vibes.

@maggiekraser

quitting my job to become a full time ghost photographer👻📸 #ghostphotoshoot #photography #behindthescenes #photographer

♬ Oh Klahoma - Jack Stauber

3. Rating random things

We really and truly rated everything under the sun this year on TikTok, all using the same sound. We've got siblings, hose settings, elderly husbands, a possum's behavior, and shit men say. Perhaps the purest iteration, however, is from the animal shelters that rate all their very good boys and girls.

@nehumanesociety

All of our pets are actually 10/10, disregard these ratings #fyp #foryou #rating #adopt #animalshelter #nebraska #dogsoftiktok #catsoftiktok

♬ Rating - astuanta

4. What I eat in a day

Again, this one is controversial because food and eating is a very scrutinized thing. Some people said this sound promoted disordered eating or triggered those with eating disorders, but it otherwise became a way for people to tell Trisha Paytas to drink water.

@trishlikefish88

#whatieatinaday

♬ mario sound - mandycap

5. Being the main character

This all started as a popular audio clip with a voiceover that says, "You have to start romanticizing your life. You have to start thinking of yourself as the main character. If you don't, life will continue to pass you by." That turned into a whole other thing (we'll get there later), but the "main character" trope remained. This is all about those moments when you feel like you're in a movie. You know the ones.

Well, people have started poking fun at that feeling and using Lana Del Rey's "Mariners Apartment Complex," a very "main character" song.

@ladyyasmina1

Abroad was like, literally life changing #ComingOfAge #SFXMakeup #fyp #smalltowngirl

♬ Mariners Apartment Complex - Lana Del Rey

6. "You have to stop..."

Remember that audio I mentioned above? Well, people took the original and changed it to compel people to do all sorts of things. Anyway, here's one from Dr. Phil.

@drphil

#YouHaveTo stop calling me “daddy.” I ain’t ya daddy.

♬ A Moment Apart - ODESZA - Hannah Stater

7. Things that just make sense

This trend started with @her.atlas, an expat living in Japan who documented the neat and functional things in her apartment. People then took the idea and started applying it to other things, like tiny New York City apartments.

@pattygotnocake

NYC, the city that never sleeps or makes sense 🌃 credit: @her.atlas #randomthings #nyc #newyork #housetour #room #fyp #foryou

♬ 아무노래(Any song) - kozico0914

8. What your (blank) says about you

There have been so many of these that it's hard to know where it started now, but the basic premise is that the TikToker applies personality traits to categories of things. Like a quiz that does itself for you!

@southernsammy

can you tell i came up with this during passing period? #fyp #foryou #safehands #piday #butterglosspop #xyzbca

♬ Funky Town - 70s Hits

9. Charcuterie boards

This all seems to have started with @magsmeals, a TikToker who makes videos of herself creating truly beautiful meat-and-cheese boards for her clients. Her videos were getting really popular, which inspired a wave of videos of people making shitty charcuterie boards and then the very excellent "char-coochie" videos.

@sabagel

how you say it. #charcuterie #fyp @paninijeanini

♬ original sound - sab

10. The thirst trap transition

This trend started with women on the app transitioning from being a regular cool girl to being a hot alt girl. Then a shoe flip was introduced, again leading to hotness. Then the shoe flip was slowed down to allow more buildup before the hotness. Basically: Everyone on TikTok is hot.

@jordzlifebelike

Fit : @culturekings #culturekings Inspired by @jessechrisss 😍 #kicktransition

♬ Amirras sound - Amirra

11. Moms out for girls night

By now you have surely, surely seen the mega-viral TikTok of a group of moms out for a little girls night on the town. But what really made it special was the subsequent duets of people imaging everything from what cars the moms drive to what shoes they were wearing. The cherry on top was people dressing up as the moms to re-create the video.

@asbecastahn

#duet with @miagillespiee our queens #mystupidbirthday #fyp

♬ Potential Breakup Song - Aly & AJ

12. Childhood cringe

Turns out we were all awkward as fuck as children. A big trend in 2020 was people revealing their most cringey moments when they actually thought they were being ~super cool~.

@ffffffffox.com

i don’t wanna talk about it... #greenscreen #hannnahmontana

♬ Give us a cheeky follow if you use this sound - Lizzy

13. NYU quarantine meals

For about a week in August, it felt like the only people on TikTok were New York University students getting shitty meals while quarantined in their dorms.

@tarafying

CAN I PLEASE HAVE ONE (1) SUBSTANTIAL MEAL

♬ This turned into a trend I dont know how (Shakira- Hips Don’t Lie) - Lichen Decay Forest

14. Election memes

This year's presidential election was a doozy, with Joe Biden ousting Donald Trump. But due to so many mail-in votes and some very close races, counting was slow as heck and people memed the crap out of it.

@kendralemb

#nevada #election2020 #biden2020 #fyp #foryou #justanswerthequestion

♬ time to take a break - Ethan Fields

15. The Target challenge

People were, like, really bored during quarantine. So much so that a challenge began where you go to Target (or a similar store) with a partner or bestie, get them a collection of items for different categories, and then do a surprise swap.

@brookalfredo

we did the target challenge 💜💗 #fyp

♬ original sound - Brook Alfredo

Stay tuned — there's more to come!

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

