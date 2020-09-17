Here's The Deal With That Bag Of Wet, Boiled Eggs The Internet Is Obsessed With
A tweet shows a large bag of eggs being sold at Morrisons for the bargain price of £1.
If you've ever desired a comically large plastic bag full of wet, boiled eggs, then it's truly your lucky day.
Twitter user @TrumpetSexy revealed in two genuinely cursed photos that Morrisons, a UK grocer, is selling what appears to be dozens of eggs sitting in an unknown liquid and available at room temperature. Delicious!
The photos were an immediate viral hit and the tweet now has nearly 120,000 likes and has prompted many, many questions.
Like, why does the bag say there are five eggs when there are clearly many more? Is the whole thing really just £1? And also, why?
Things have gotten weird. Curses upon curses.
Someone named Rochelle on the Morrisons social media team has gotten in on the action and has been replying to some of the tweets about the egg sack.
When reached by BuzzFeed News, a Morrisons spokesperson said the eggs are just leftovers bundled together.
"'These boiled eggs are prepared for our salad bar. Sometimes, rather than wasting them, we offer them to customers directly," the spokesperson said.
Mystery solved? Honestly, no, but if you need a lot of wet eggs you know where to go.
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.