Here's The Deal With That Bag Of Wet, Boiled Eggs The Internet Is Obsessed With

My local Morrison’s is selling actual sacks of wet eggs. This is the most wretched and cursed item I have ever witnessed

If you've ever desired a comically large plastic bag full of wet, boiled eggs, then it's truly your lucky day.

Twitter user @TrumpetSexy revealed in two genuinely cursed photos that Morrisons, a UK grocer, is selling what appears to be dozens of eggs sitting in an unknown liquid and available at room temperature. Delicious!

The photos were an immediate viral hit and the tweet now has nearly 120,000 likes and has prompted many, many questions.

Like, why does the bag say there are five eggs when there are clearly many more? Is the whole thing really just £1? And also, why?