 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here's The Deal With That Bag Of Wet, Boiled Eggs The Internet Is Obsessed With

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here's The Deal With That Bag Of Wet, Boiled Eggs The Internet Is Obsessed With

A tweet shows a large bag of eggs being sold at Morrisons for the bargain price of £1.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Picture of Lauren Strapagiel Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 17, 2020, at 2:04 p.m. ET

My local Morrison’s is selling actual sacks of wet eggs. This is the most wretched and cursed item I have ever witnessed
Strumpet (Sexy Trumpet) @TrumpetSexy

My local Morrison’s is selling actual sacks of wet eggs. This is the most wretched and cursed item I have ever witnessed

Reply Retweet Favorite

If you've ever desired a comically large plastic bag full of wet, boiled eggs, then it's truly your lucky day.

Twitter user @TrumpetSexy revealed in two genuinely cursed photos that Morrisons, a UK grocer, is selling what appears to be dozens of eggs sitting in an unknown liquid and available at room temperature. Delicious!

The photos were an immediate viral hit and the tweet now has nearly 120,000 likes and has prompted many, many questions.

Like, why does the bag say there are five eggs when there are clearly many more? Is the whole thing really just £1? And also, why?

@TrumpetSexy It says 5 boiled eggs but it contains at least 12 eggs. Are you supposed to guess which 5 are boiled?
Covfefe Anon @CovfefeAnon

@TrumpetSexy It says 5 boiled eggs but it contains at least 12 eggs. Are you supposed to guess which 5 are boiled?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Yo......UK.....explain https://t.co/LuOj0EvyqE
Jaremi 💙 @JustJaremi

Yo......UK.....explain https://t.co/LuOj0EvyqE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Things have gotten weird. Curses upon curses.

this item is widely misunderstood. you're meant to drink the egg water, the eggs are just there for flavor https://t.co/bcrbKyNfU7
nic carter @nic__carter

this item is widely misunderstood. you're meant to drink the egg water, the eggs are just there for flavor https://t.co/bcrbKyNfU7

Reply Retweet Favorite
Your boyfriend takes you out for a picnic. You spend the night watching the stars and its perfect. He opens a bag and says 'Wet egg?' and you reach in. You rummage around and you find a ring. You pull your hand out. 'A million times yes!' you say. The wedding is egg themed. https://t.co/L1g7GNhwL8
Tommy Rotten @Beardyknave

Your boyfriend takes you out for a picnic. You spend the night watching the stars and its perfect. He opens a bag and says 'Wet egg?' and you reach in. You rummage around and you find a ring. You pull your hand out. 'A million times yes!' you say. The wedding is egg themed. https://t.co/L1g7GNhwL8

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone named Rochelle on the Morrisons social media team has gotten in on the action and has been replying to some of the tweets about the egg sack.

@ComedyCentralUK More than you would think - Rochelle
Morrisons @Morrisons

@ComedyCentralUK More than you would think - Rochelle

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TrumpetSexy You see a cursed item but all I see is a bargain🤷‍♀️ #weteggwin - Rochelle
Morrisons @Morrisons

@TrumpetSexy You see a cursed item but all I see is a bargain🤷‍♀️ #weteggwin - Rochelle

Reply Retweet Favorite

When reached by BuzzFeed News, a Morrisons spokesperson said the eggs are just leftovers bundled together.

"'These boiled eggs are prepared for our salad bar. Sometimes, rather than wasting them, we offer them to customers directly," the spokesperson said.

Mystery solved? Honestly, no, but if you need a lot of wet eggs you know where to go.


ADVERTISEMENT