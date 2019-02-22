This Mom Teaching Her Daughter To Fold A Burrito Is Everything Good And Pure About Moms

This is April Olvera and her mom, Silvia. Together, they make an unstoppable duo.

"We’re really close friends, and I tell her everything and she tells me everything," Olvera told BuzzFeed News.

"People think we're sisters."

That's why it's been tough for Olvera to be away at school. She's studying agricultural business at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo while her mom is back home in Gilroy, California.