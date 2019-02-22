 Skip To Content
This Mom Teaching Her Daughter To Fold A Burrito Is Everything Good And Pure About Moms

This is the energy we need in 2019.

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on February 22, 2019, at 11:33 a.m. ET

This is April Olvera and her mom, Silvia. Together, they make an unstoppable duo.

"We’re really close friends, and I tell her everything and she tells me everything," Olvera told BuzzFeed News.

"People think we're sisters."

That's why it's been tough for Olvera to be away at school. She's studying agricultural business at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo while her mom is back home in Gilroy, California.

But when Olvera needed some cooking assistance the other day, Silvia was ready to help.

Olvera was making a burrito, but once she had her ingredients ready she realized she had no idea how to actually fold it up. So she texted her mom for help.

Silvia sent back this truly adorable video explaining how to do it.

april 🌻 @_aprilolvera

i texted my mom telling her i didn’t know how to fold my burrito and she sent me this 🤧🤧 i don’t deserve her

She even does the fold twice, to be thorough.

"Bye, I love you!" she says at the end.

"I thought it was super cute, and I got all teary-eyed and I sent it to my best friend," said Olvera.

Her friend suggested she post it on Twitter.

Now the video has been watched almost 7 million times, and everyone is in love with Silvia.

𝕜𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕖🌻🇵🇪 @KatieMena_

@_aprilolvera she showed you twice, with a smile on her face. that’s so sweet of her 😭😭😭😭

And how could you not be.

Lorena Reyes @So_Influential

@_aprilolvera Tell your mom thank you because now I know how to fold a burrito too.

She's not even my mom, and I still feel so loved and cared for.

New people know me as Yiana @YianasueAbu

@_aprilolvera she is everybody's mom now 🥰

What did we do to deserve moms?

Nichole ✨✨✨ @tnwhiskeywoman

The best thing about this (after the nails) is the smile, that “I’m so happy you still need me to show you things/I’m always here for you” Good Mother smile. 😍😭 https://t.co/7h6HZ3nzci

"I was really surprised. I didn't think it was going to go that viral," said Olvera.

As for Silvia, she's enjoying her viral fame, too.

"She wants to know if we’re going to get profit out of it," said Olvera. "She wants to have her shares already!"

