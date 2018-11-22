These Jewelry Store Owners Fought Off A Gang Of Would-Be Robbers With Swords

Jewelry store employees in Mississauga, Ontario, foiled an armed robbery attempt this week by rushing the burglars with swords.

But they were successful in scaring off the suspects.

Stunning video. Owners of Ashok Jewellers in Mississauga sent me this surveillance footage — three people using swords to fend off a daylight robbery attempt on Wednesday. @globalnewsto https://t.co/UjDb1kn2w7

You can see the whole thing unfold in this clip shared by Global News journalist Kamil Karamali.

“We certainly don’t encourage any store owners to do that,” said Mooken of the sword-wielding defenses.

“While they have a right to protect themselves and their property it could have gone a different way.”

Arjun Kumar, the son of the store’s owner, told CBC News that “When we saw them coming in, that’s when we really took action and we rushed them.”

“I was willing to do anything to keep them out. Even if it meant me getting shot, not a problem.”



When reached by BuzzFeed News, Kumar said he was too busy fixing the broken glass to comment.

No arrests have been made in the case, and police have released descriptions of each of the four suspects.