Melania Trump Decorated The White House With "Blood Trees" And People Think They Are Spooky AF
“Beware the blood trees, may they not consume your soul.”
The White House is ready for the Christmas season, and Melania Trump unveiled the decor on Twitter.
She has all the classic holiday touches, like these glowing golden trees.
And these festive red bulbs.
And this forest of trees that literally look like they're dripping in deep, red blood.
It's really the Merry Cones of Death that have drawn the most praise.
They really have a certain ~vibe~ to them.
It's the perfect Halloween-to-Christmas transition decoration.
A wider shot really captures their horror movie appeal.
Very chic, très goth.
Some saw other parallels.
But is the media ignoring the real issue?
Merry Christmas, Melania!
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.