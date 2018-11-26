BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Melania Trump Decorated The White House With "Blood Trees" And People Think They Are Spooky AF

Melania Trump Decorated The White House With "Blood Trees" And People Think They Are Spooky AF

“Beware the blood trees, may they not consume your soul.”

By Lauren Strapagiel

Headshot of Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 26, 2018, at 1:41 p.m. ET

The White House is ready for the Christmas season, and Melania Trump unveiled the decor on Twitter.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season!
Melania Trump @FLOTUS

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season!

Reply Retweet Favorite

She has all the classic holiday touches, like these glowing golden trees.

Twitter: @flotus

And these festive red bulbs.

Twitter: @flotus

And this forest of trees that literally look like they're dripping in deep, red blood.

So jolly!
Twitter: @flotus

So jolly!

It's really the Merry Cones of Death that have drawn the most praise.

Finally we can stop saying “Happy Holidays” and go back to saying “Beware the blood trees, may they not consume your soul” https://t.co/xnb1a8Vt8S
Melinda Taub @MelindaTaub

Finally we can stop saying “Happy Holidays” and go back to saying “Beware the blood trees, may they not consume your soul” https://t.co/xnb1a8Vt8S

Reply Retweet Favorite

They really have a certain ~vibe~ to them.

Lady Melania wanted to send a message. "Take the blood of my enemies and paint the trees. Send it to the village for the Winter Harvest Festival as warning. Let no one ever cross me again. Be Best." "Be Best, my Lady," the underling replied and scurried away. https://t.co/WXkj6ygfBN
Oliver Willis @owillis

Lady Melania wanted to send a message. "Take the blood of my enemies and paint the trees. Send it to the village for the Winter Harvest Festival as warning. Let no one ever cross me again. Be Best." "Be Best, my Lady," the underling replied and scurried away. https://t.co/WXkj6ygfBN

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's the perfect Halloween-to-Christmas transition decoration.

"How can we top those scary Christmas decorations we had in the White House last year?" "How about trees that look like they're literally drenched in blood?" "Perfect." https://t.co/KeIMrSbDz5
Ian Craig @ArgusICraig

"How can we top those scary Christmas decorations we had in the White House last year?" "How about trees that look like they're literally drenched in blood?" "Perfect." https://t.co/KeIMrSbDz5

Reply Retweet Favorite

A wider shot really captures their horror movie appeal.

Melania's Christmas decorations look like they're straight out of the Shining
Emily C. Singer @CahnEmily

Melania's Christmas decorations look like they're straight out of the Shining

Reply Retweet Favorite

Very chic, très goth.

I think this is cool, does anyone know where I can get the blood of the innocent to paint my Christmas tree?
Sean O'Connor @seanoconnz

I think this is cool, does anyone know where I can get the blood of the innocent to paint my Christmas tree?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some saw other parallels.

@FLOTUS @WhiteHouse Here Melania- someone fixed the red trees for you!
Tiny Dancer @ReelDancing

@FLOTUS @WhiteHouse Here Melania- someone fixed the red trees for you!

Reply Retweet Favorite

But is the media ignoring the real issue?

I'm aghast that Melania slaughtered hundreds of muppets and collected their pelts to make these Christmas trees. Why is no one covering this? https://t.co/Ivaf8UvD8x
Brandon Morse @TheBrandonMorse

I'm aghast that Melania slaughtered hundreds of muppets and collected their pelts to make these Christmas trees. Why is no one covering this? https://t.co/Ivaf8UvD8x

Reply Retweet Favorite

Merry Christmas, Melania!

Decorator: Okay, so we want to avoid looking like the entrance to the White Witch's Narnian castle like we did last year. Melania: What about red? Decorator: Sure, red ornaments are cheerful! Melania: No. The trees. Red. Decorator: .... Melania: Like the blood of my enemies. https://t.co/hOuDYFT8Om
Approximately Jane @sgtjanedoe

Decorator: Okay, so we want to avoid looking like the entrance to the White Witch's Narnian castle like we did last year. Melania: What about red? Decorator: Sure, red ornaments are cheerful! Melania: No. The trees. Red. Decorator: .... Melania: Like the blood of my enemies. https://t.co/hOuDYFT8Om

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT