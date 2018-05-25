BuzzFeed News

This 6-Year-Old Who Tried To Go For A Run Is Honestly All Of Us

"My heart's beating so fast. It's never done this before. I think it's crying."

By Lauren Strapagiel

Posted on May 25, 2018, at 2:24 p.m. ET

This is Evelyn. She's six, lives in Kansas, and she recently decided she wanted to go for a run, just like her big sister.

"She came down to my room and she was like, Sirena, can I go on a run with you?" her big sister, Sirena Salazar, told BuzzFeed News.

"At first I was like, no, because my runs are like 2.2 miles and she wouldn't make it."

But Evelyn, who was already dressed up for it, insisted.

They started with stretches. Evelyn really got into it.

Then they were off, but Evelyn was done after just getting around the cul-de-sac.

"She was like, 'my heart is crying.'" Same, Evelyn. Same.

Sirena tweeted about the excursion and people are loving it.

Because who hasn't been there?

We get you, Evelyn.

And everyone really just wants the very best for Evelyn.

She's also being super chill about her newfound internet fame.

"I told her, 'you're, like, famous now!' And she was like, 'yeah, I know,'" said Sirena.

What a queen.

