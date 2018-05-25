This 6-Year-Old Who Tried To Go For A Run Is Honestly All Of Us
"My heart's beating so fast. It's never done this before. I think it's crying."
This is Evelyn. She's six, lives in Kansas, and she recently decided she wanted to go for a run, just like her big sister.
They started with stretches. Evelyn really got into it.
Then they were off, but Evelyn was done after just getting around the cul-de-sac.
"She was like, 'my heart is crying.'" Same, Evelyn. Same.
Sirena tweeted about the excursion and people are loving it.
Because who hasn't been there?
We get you, Evelyn.
And everyone really just wants the very best for Evelyn.
What a queen.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.