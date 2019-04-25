 Skip To Content
The "Showing My Mom A Funny Meme" Meme Is So Good And So Pure

The "Showing My Mom A Funny Meme" Meme Is So Good And So Pure

*squints in mom*

By Lauren Strapagiel

Lauren Strapagiel BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 25, 2019, at 5:34 p.m. ET

There's a meme going around that perfectly, just so perfectly, captures what every mom looks like when you show them a funny thing on your phone.

Your mom's done it, my mom's done it, all our moms have done it, which made the meme an instant classic.

At this point, it's made the rounds of meme pages on Facebook and Instagram so it's not clear where exactly the meme originated.

But, what's important now, is that the meme has gone full meta and people are showing the meme to their mothers.

And you'd better believe they're making the face.

I HAD TO 😂😂😂😭😂😂😂😂
missperu🇵🇪 @kweenngee

I HAD TO 😂😂😂😭😂😂😂😂

It's so universal and so pure that the new twist on the meme has spanned across all social media platforms.

Here's a TikTok.

And here's an Instagram video that is, again, just perfect.

At this point it's gone fill circle and people are just recreating the squinting part.

When you show your mom a meme
ʟɪʙʙʏ 🍪 @madd_libb

When you show your mom a meme

Sorry, moms, but this is why we love you.

Please share the meme with your own mother and show us the results.

