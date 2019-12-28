McDonald's Employees Helped Save A Woman From Her Alleged Abuser After She Mouthed "Help Me" To Them

A quick response from some McDonald's employees in California saved a woman from a man who allegedly threatened her life.

On Dec. 24, a woman came into a McDonald's franchise in Lodi and asked employees to hide her. She told them to call 911 and gave them the license plate number of the car she was traveling in.

"After using the washroom she tried to place an order at the counter," San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Andrea Lopez told BuzzFeed News.

But the man she'd been traveling with was close by and told her to get back in the car so they could use the drive-thru. The woman complied, but tried again to get help.

"While she was in the drive thru she mouthed to employees to help her — 'help me,'" said Lopez.

The police later arrived, thanks to a call from the employees, who rushed the officers outside to the drive-thru lane. That's when they arrested Eduardo Valenzuela and recovered a stolen firearm in the trunk.

According to police, Valenzuela had a history of violence towards the woman and had threatened her life with the firearm.

Officers arrested Valenzuela, who has been charged with threats, stolen property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.



