This Man Jumped In A Canal To Escape Police, But Toxic Algae Had Him Calling For Their Help

According to Cape Coral Police, Abraham Duarte was pulled over for speeding on Sept. 1, but after stopping he made a run for it, straight into a canal.



But that wasn't such a hot plan, given that waterways in the area are currently inundated with blue-green algae. As Duarte tried to swim away, he found himself nose-deep in the algae, which, as he told the Washington Post, "smelled like human feces."

Besides being stinky, blue-green algae is also toxic to humans and other animals, such as fish, birds, and family pets. According to the Florida health department, blue-green algae produces chemicals called cyanotoxins, which can affect the liver, nervous system, and skin, especially in high doses. It's been blamed for the deaths of three dogs in Canada.

The algae can be present in fresh, salt, or mixed (brackish) water, and their population can rapidly explode in "blooms" when there is the right combination of nutrients and warmer water. The nutrients are usually phosphorus and nitrogen, which can be found in products used agriculturally and in homes, such as fertilizers, detergents, and cleaning products.



The algae can turn the water bluish, green, red, or brown, and have become a particular problem in Cape Coral, where the blooms have taken over local canals, stinking up the area.