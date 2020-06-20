Malcolm Harsch's Family Says His Death Was A Suicide After Seeing Video Footage

Malcolm Harsch, a Black man found hanging from a tree in Victorville, California, died by apparent suicide, according to new video evidence.



Harsch, 38, was found dead on May 31. His case had been being reviewed by the FBI and the Department of Justice after another Black man, Robert Fuller, was found hung from a tree in Palmdale, California.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage from a vacant building near where Harsch was found that "confirmed the absence of foul play," according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

"The evidence from the case, including the surveillance video, was shown to the family members per their request," the department said in a statement released Friday night.

"Although there remains no sign of foul play, the forensic pathologist is waiting for toxicology results before assigning the cause and manner of death."

“After reviewing the site and actual video footage with detectives, it is with a heavy heart that we now know the cause and manner of death,” said a statement issued by Harsch’s family, according to the Associated Press.

“We urge you all to continue your efforts concerning the hanging deaths of African-Americans. If you or someone you know may be suicidal please seek help.”

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Harsch's girlfriend called 911 shortly after 7:00 a.m. on May 31 saying her boyfriend had hanged himself near a homeless encampment. Members of the camp cut Harsch's body down and attempted to perform CPR before emergency responders arrived.