Police Believe They’ve Found The Body Of Missing 6-Year-Old Maddox Ritch

Police in Gastonia, North Carolina, have found a body believed to be that of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch.

Maddox was with his father, Ian Ritch, and another adult at Rankin Lake Park last Saturday when he ran ahead and disappeared. Maddox is autistic and nonverbal.

The body was found at about 1 p.m. Thursday in a creek about a mile from where the boy went missing. Officials said at a press conference that the body was partially submerged and camouflaged by underbrush and debris in the water. The area had been searched before, but the body was hard to see even when standing beside it, said FBI Supervisor Jason Kaplan.

“[Gastona Police Chief Robert Helton] and I saw Maddox and it is absolutely amazing that he was found,” Kaplan told the press.

Kaplan said it was too early to know if foul play was involved and would not comment on whether there were signs of trauma on the body.

“The investigation is not over and you should not take away anything from that except to understand that in law enforcement we will not take anything for granted,” he said.