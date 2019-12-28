Five People Were Killed After A Plane Crashed In A Field, Including A Sports Reporter
The small, eight-passenger plane crashed in a field shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Five people killed in a plane crash in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday have been identified by authorities, including a New Orleans sports reporter.
The small, eight-passenger plane crashed in a field shortly before 9:30 a.m. near Lafayette Regional Airport and a local post office. According to the Lafayette Fire Department, the plane and another vehicle were on fire when officials arrived.
Four passengers were killed in the crash — Robert Vaughn Crisp, 59, Carley Ann McCord, 30, Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, and Michael Walker Vincent, 15. The pilot, 51-year-old Ian E. Biggs, was also killed.
Another passenger, identified as 37-year-old Stephen Wade Berzas, remains in hospital in critical condition, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.
Three other people who were not passengers were also injured, but officials have not released further details.
McCord was a sports journalist who worked with WDSU News. The station confirmed that McCord was in the plane on her way to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta to watch Louisiana State University play Oklahoma.
According to WDSU, McCord was the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she'd been working as a freelance reporter for various networks, including WDSU and ESPN3.
“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” said WDSU President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist.
"As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”
The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.
-
Lauren Strapagiel is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto, Canada.
Contact Lauren Strapagiel at lauren.strapagiel@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.