Five People Were Killed After A Plane Crashed In A Field, Including A Sports Reporter

Five people killed in a plane crash in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday have been identified by authorities, including a New Orleans sports reporter. The small, eight-passenger plane crashed in a field shortly before 9:30 a.m. near Lafayette Regional Airport and a local post office. According to the Lafayette Fire Department, the plane and another vehicle were on fire when officials arrived.

Four passengers were killed in the crash — Robert Vaughn Crisp, 59, Carley Ann McCord, 30, Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, and Michael Walker Vincent, 15. The pilot, 51-year-old Ian E. Biggs, was also killed.

Another passenger, identified as 37-year-old Stephen Wade Berzas, remains in hospital in critical condition, according to the Lafayette Fire Department. Three other people who were not passengers were also injured, but officials have not released further details. McCord was a sports journalist who worked with WDSU News. The station confirmed that McCord was in the plane on her way to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta to watch Louisiana State University play Oklahoma. According to WDSU, McCord was the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she'd been working as a freelance reporter for various networks, including WDSU and ESPN3.