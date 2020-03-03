This Guy Crashed His Sister's Wedding With A Llama, Just As He Promised He Would

Five years ago, Mendl Weinstock made a very serious promise to his sister: When she got married, he would bring a llama.

And recently, he finally got to make good on that promise.

This all started during a road trip from their home in Ohio to Indiana. His sister Riva, who was 17 at the time, wasn't even dating at the time, but was talking about her future wedding "as if it was going to happen tomorrow," Weinstock told BuzzFeed News. "Just to tick her off I said I wasn’t going to come to the wedding."

Well, she didn't like that. She told him he was being a bad brother, so he compromised and said, "if you make me come to the wedding I’m going to bring a llama with me."

Again, Riva wasn't happy, but after some back and forth, she relented and said, fine, if that's what it would take to get Weinstock to come, the llama could come too.

"So ever since she said those words to me I promised her and vowed that I would bring a llama to the wedding," Weinstock said.

Finally, last October, his sister got engaged and Weinstock knew what he had to do.